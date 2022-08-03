County commissioners approve contracts for substance-use treatment plans for courts, low-income housing

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK'd contracts involving substance-use treatment plans for people in therapeutic courts, as well as parents exiting drug treatment and in need of housing.

Commissioners approved three contracts with local providers for substance-use treatment and recovery services for criminally involved offenders, primarily drug court participants.

The one-year contracts run from July 1 to June 30, 2023, with Awakenings for a maximum of $65,000, Cowlitz Family Health Center for $63,000, and Columbia Wellness for $49,000.

The services are funded by money the Legislature sets aside in the state’s Criminal Justice Treatment Account and passed through the county's contract with the Washington State Health Care Authority. The money is intended to fill insurance gaps so people can complete treatment programs, said Gena James, county deputy director of Health and Human Services.

James said use of these funds, as well as Drug Court participation, decreased over the last couple years because of an expansion of health insurance coverage for treatment, as well as the Blake Decision, which found the state's simple drug possession law unconstitutional. The state's subsequent new simple drug possession law focuses on voluntary treatment before forced treatment through courts.

Cowlitz County Drug Court participation recently has risen to about 50 to 60 participants, and James said she hopes to see use of treatment services increase as well.

Housing

The commissioners also approved a contract with Cowlitz Family Health Center to provide permanent, supportive housing and case management support for Phoenix House residents for a maximum of $127,970 through December 2023. The contract is funded by document recording fees.

The Phoenix House includes 20 units for low-income parents who are exiting drug treatment programs and have children or are pregnant, according to Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington.

About 24 women and 19 children live at the Phoenix House right now, James said. The average stay is about two years, but some residents live there longer to make sure they are stable before leaving, she said. Women participate in weekly case management sessions to set and work toward goals, James said. About 67% are working or going to school and the rest are working toward that goal, she said.

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington provides vouchers to pay most of the rent, James said. The women pay a small portion of rent based on their income.