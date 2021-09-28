County commissioners approve agreement with state reimburse for Blake-related costs

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday accepted an agreement with the state to reimburse the county more than $2.57 million to pay for costs of resentencing and refunding defendants affected by the Blake decision.

In February, the state Supreme Court ruled Washington’s simple drug possession law was unconstitutional. The ruling, known as the Blake decision, overturned roughly 40 years of convictions of people only possessing drugs, as opposed to attempting to sell.

The county agreement with the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts includes up to $2 million in reimbursement for costs of resentencing and vacating sentences of defendants whose convictions or sentence are affected by the Blake decision. The agreement also includes up to $578,660 in reimbursement to refund fines to defendants.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kurt Williams, interim chief of staff, said the county will apply for reimbursements monthly as it spends the money on Blake-related court costs. The county has until July 1, 2022, to spend the money.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said he appreciates the money from the state, but doesn't know if it will come close to covering all the costs. The county agreed to enter a lawsuit with other counties saying the money is not enough, he said.