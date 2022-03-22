County commissioners approve additional state funds for developmental disability services

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved additional funding for contracts with three providers for developmental disability services first OK'd in September.

The commissioners approved amendments for an additional $64,220 for Progress Center, $117,000 for Compass and $417,000 for LifeWorks through June 30. The Progress Center provides services for children birth to 3 years old, LifeWorks and Compass provide employment and day services for adults.

The agreements are funded by a $1.74 million contract with the state the commissioners approved last fall, along with related agreements with Progress Center, Compass, LifeWorks, Goodwill, Washington Initiative for Supported Employment (WISE) and Employers Overload. In September, the commissioners approved half the money allocated to each provider.

An amendment to the agreement with Goodwill will be presented at an upcoming meeting, and the other two providers are sticking with the money allocated in the fall, said Gena James, county health and human services deputy director.

The percent of employed individuals in the program is increasing after dropping earlier in the pandemic, James said. About 53% of participants were employed in February, up from 42% the previous year but still below the 70% in February 2020, she said.

Employers do not get money to cover wages but get support from a job coach, James said.

The state Department of Social and Health Services decides eligibility and the level of service needed for each individual, James said. The county monitors the programs through monthly reviews and annual thorough, on-site audits, she said.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen voiced concerned about the Progress Center contract and "youngsters getting in the hands of a government system."

James said the services are all voluntary and driven by the parent or caregiver. After a child is referred to the Progress Center, they will complete an assessment to determine what services they need and the family would decide to go forward with it or not, she said.

The commissioners approved the amendment for Progress Center in a 2-1 vote, with Mortensen opposed. The board unanimously approved the amendments for Compass and LifeWorks.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Approved a professional services agreement with Gibbs and Olson not to exceed $200,000 for general design and engineering services for water and sewer projects on an as-needed basis through December 2023.

• Approved posting the call for requests for proposals for the hosted homeless site, formally titled the Chronically Homeless Alternative Pilot Project. Responses are due by May 10.

