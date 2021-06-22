County commissioners allocate federal forest payments to fire departments

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved $23,200 in federal funding to reimburse fire departments responding to the Mount St. Helens area and other emergency response projects.

The county receives payments from the Forest Service through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act in lieu of property taxes. A portion goes to emergency services in national forests, for community wildfire protection plans and for Firewise Communities programs.

Cowlitz Fire District 6, District 3 and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue submitted proposals requesting money.

Districts 6 and 3 out of Castle Rock and Toutle requested $10,000 to respond to the area along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (State Route 504) east of Kid Valley to the Johnston Ridge Visitor Center, which has no emergency services.

District 6 Fire Chief Bill LeMonds said the request was based on historical response, although it’s hard to predict how many times crews will respond to the area and when.

Cowlitz Fire District 3 also requested $30,370 to purchase a flatbed to mount on its truck to use for a brush truck.