County commissioners allocate federal forest payments to fire departments
County commissioners allocate federal forest payments to fire departments

Fire truck (copy)

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved $23,200 in federal funding to reimburse fire departments responding to the Mount St. Helens area and other emergency response projects.

The county receives payments from the Forest Service through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act in lieu of property taxes. A portion goes to emergency services in national forests, for community wildfire protection plans and for Firewise Communities programs.

Cowlitz Fire District 6, District 3 and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue submitted proposals requesting money.

Districts 6 and 3 out of Castle Rock and Toutle requested $10,000 to respond to the area along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (State Route 504) east of Kid Valley to the Johnston Ridge Visitor Center, which has no emergency services.

District 6 Fire Chief Bill LeMonds said the request was based on historical response, although it’s hard to predict how many times crews will respond to the area and when.

Cowlitz Fire District 3 also requested $30,370 to purchase a flatbed to mount on its truck to use for a brush truck.

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue requested $15,185 total for 2021 and 2022 for a Firewise Communities program educating Rose Valley residents. Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Sanders said the program would include community outreach, identifying areas for fuel reduction and burning regulation education to help prevent brush and wildland fires.

The county had just over $23,000 to allocate. Commissioner Joe Gardner said he wanted to prioritize money for responding and was hesitant to allocate more for next year before knowing how much money the county will get.

The commissioners allocated $10,000 for Cowlitz Fire Districts 3 and 6 for responding in the forest, and split the remaining amount evenly between the other requests, giving $6,600 each to Cowlitz 2 and Cowlitz 3.

Mortensen recused himself from the vote because his daughter works for Cowlitz 2.

