County Commissioner John Jabusch to face prior applicants Rick Dahl and Christie Masters in race for District 3 seat

Candidate filing week may be more than a month away, but the race for the Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner seat already is rolling, with at least three candidates announcing their intent to run as of Thursday.

Commissioner John Jabusch, appointed in December, is running against Christie Masters and Rick Dahl, two applicants for the seat the board couldn’t agree on.

After Joe Gardner stepped down in September, the county received seven applications for the position, which represents West Longview, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and the rural northern county. A candidate review committee made recommendations to the board, which interviewed the three highest ranked candidates, including Masters and Dahl.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Mortensen supporting Dahl and Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after the Rose Valley resident applied directly to the governor’s office.

Jabusch, 62, said he didn’t initially apply for the position because he didn’t think he was ready to “uncouple” from commitments with his business.

He said his time on the board has been an eye-opener to the different issues the commissioners face, including landfill operations, the Industrial Way-Oregon Way project and flooding. After his appointment, Jabusch said he likely would run to keep the seat for a full four-year term, but settled on the decision after discussing with his wife.

“The biggest reason is I feel I can contribute,” he said.

Jabusch, owner of Pro Caliber Motorsports, grew up in a blue collar family and has owned a business since 1989, he said. He often refers to his business experience during commissioner meetings.

Like the two previous District 3 commissioners, Jabusch is running as an Independent.

“It seems to me the majority of the county is somewhere in the middle,” he said. The decisions we make as county commissioners can be a win-win. We don’t have to penalize one group or another. “

Fellow Rose Valley resident and business owner Masters, 47, said she has considered running for public office for several years and her timeline was accelerated by Gardner resigning.

“I decided to run because I love Cowlitz County,” she said. “I know that’s probably something everyone says, but I really do. I was born and raised here. I love the county, and I’ve always been interested in serving in some way.”

Masters, a Republican, has served as a precinct committee officer, cemetery commissioner and treasurer of the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee. She has acted as campaign treasurer for several local elected officials.

“I have a passion for integrity in leadership,” Masters said. “It’s vital for any position anyone would be in, but especially when in a position making decisions that affect people’s lives.”

Recently retired Castle Rock resident Dahl said he decided to run because he “couldn’t sit on the sidelines anymore.”

“Our system was set up to have citizens as the primary focus,” he said. “The government was to provide for the citizens, but it’s turned on its ear. We have a government-run citizenship instead. That causes me concern. I think the balance of power needs to be with the citizens.”

Dahl, a Republican, retired from his position as Fibre Federal Credit Union senior vice president in January. He first moved to the area in the 1980s, left for a job and then returned around 1992. Dahl has lived in Castle Rock since 1997.

“I’m just really focused on the need to get back to being citizen-driven,” he said. “I believe they’ve kind of lost their voice and they need a voice, simple as that.”

Candidate filing week is May 16 to 20, when residents can officially submit declarations of candidacy with the county Elections Office. The primary is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.