Local governments in June signed on to a regional oversight council as part of the state's settlements with companies sued for their roles in the opioid crisis.

The Cowlitz County commissioners on June 20 approved resolutions authorizing Chair Rick Dahl to sign off on the opioid abatement council agreements when they are ready. The Longview City Council approved them two days later.

Kelso City Council was set to consider the agreements on June 20, but the meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum. The council held a special meeting Friday to consider the agreements.

As part of the opioid settlement agreements, the counties and cities receiving funds are required to set up a joint opioid abatement council within their state Accountable Community of Health region. Cowlitz is included in the Cascade Pacific Action Alliance region with Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties and their eligible cities.

During workshop discussions earlier this spring, the Cowlitz County commissioners told staff they want to have autonomy when it comes to oversight and to keep the administrative costs low.

"We want to be in charge of our destiny as much as possible," said Commissioner Arne Mortensen on March 27.

The county, Longview and Kelso will likely form a subcommittee with Wahkiakum, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties and possibly Aberdeen. Some jurisdictions are still confirming which other local governments they want to join with for the council, said Gena James, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services deputy director.

Local governments were asked to approve the agreements by the end of June.

The oversight group will not dictate how the money is spent but will make sure it's used for approved purposes, according to the agreement. The council will also hear any complaints.

Under the regional agreement, Cowlitz County will compile or link all participating governments' opioid fund allocation information on a single webpage. The county will also develop and maintain a centralized public dashboard of expenditure data on the Cowlitz County website and update it at least annually.

In general, the settlement funds can be used to improve or expand treatment, support those in treatment and recovery, prevent opioid misuse and support first responders, according to the agreement. The agreement reserves 10% of settlement funds for the council’s administrative costs.

As part of the state's settlement agreement with CVS, Walgreens, Allergan and Teva, Cowlitz County will receive $6.9 million, Longview $2.47 million and Kelso $533,655. That doesn't include money from a settlement with Walmart.

In December, local governments began receiving the first distribution from the state’s earlier settlement with three large opioid distributers — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. — for a total $518 million payable over 17 years.