Starting Aug. 1, the Cowlitz County Administration Building and three public-facing departments will shift to a four-day work week in an effort to better serve the public, according to county officials.

The county auditor's, assessor's, treasurer's and county commissioners' offices will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday for a one-year trial period, after the Cowlitz County commissioners approved the change on Tuesday. The Administration Building at 207 Fourth Ave. N. in Kelso will also open on that schedule.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the extended hours during first four days of week will give residents an "enhanced opportunity" to access departments outside of the typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. work schedule.

"Initially, I was not in favor because I don't want the public to think we’re trying to shortchange them and not supply them services they need to comply with laws," he said. "I think, probably, it doesn't work out like that."

Commissioner Dennis Weber said opening offices at 7 a.m. is a "great advantage" for the community.

Building and Planning, the other most public-facing department located in the Administration Building, has operated under a four-day schedule since 2016.

The Elections Office will be open on Fridays during the voting period, which starts 18 days before an election, said Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland. The Auditor's Office will also "minimally staff" Fridays to provide recording services virtually, she said.

The Treasurer's Office will likely open on Fridays the week before property taxes are due at the end of April and October, said Rachel Plank, chief deputy treasurer.

While Fundingsland was not a proponent of moving to a four-day week in the past, the public is being "trained" by other agencies — the cities of Longview and Kelso, Cowlitz PUD — that are on that schedule, she said.

"Our traffic is so light that it made me a believer," she said. "I believe the public will be better served because I'm receiving complaints from people who can’t get into the office ... and have to ping pong between offices just to find I'm closed and don't open until 8:30 (a.m.)."

The change will provide consistent hours for the three intertwined departments and more closely align with Building and Planning, Fundingsland said. The four-day work week will also help the county fill open positions, she added.

"Frankly, we are having a very difficult time finding people who want to work Monday through Friday," Fundingsland said. "Since we can’t pay more, this makes positions more attractive when recruiting."

Employees will work the same number of hours, but the county should save on security, heating and cooling costs by closing the building on Friday, Fundingsland said.

The resolution setting the four-day schedule will sunset on Aug. 1, 2024, if not extended. Affected unions approved the trial period and any permanent changes would be negotiated.