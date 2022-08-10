Council debates whether ADUs should be permanent housing or for visitors

After a spirited discussion, the Longview City Council narrowed in on changes to expand the options for accessory dwelling units, or guesthouses, to be built across the city.

The council held a workshop at the beginning of its Tuesday night meeting that lasted more than 90 minutes. The workshop ended with agreements on several tweaks that would allow for larger accessory units and design flexibility.

A few outstanding issues will likely remain a point of debate when the topic returns for an official vote in a few weeks, especially about how much the city wants to encourage the new dwellings to be used as Airbnb units or built by real estate investors.

The city’s planning commission has been working since 2020 on the new code to allow for more accessory dwelling units, especially detached units. ADUs are often built as places for family or friends to stay separately from the main house but could also be used as rental properties.

The largest disagreements between councilmembers were about allowing non-Longview residents to build ADUs. There were debates over a requirement that the property’s owner live in either the main house or the ADU and a proposed ban on renting out the units for fewer than 30 days at a time.

“If our goal is to increase and incentivize housing supply, we should not be limiting in any of our language in this at all,” councilman Spencer Boudreau said.

Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and other councilors disagreed, saying the focus of ADUs should primarily be local family housing and not investment. City planner Adam Trimble said the majority of requests the city received to build the units came from local homeowners.

“It’s on your property, you’re in charge of what happens there,” Wallis said. “Without that safeguard, I think that we are opening ourselves up to a bunch of issues that may or may not be part of what we wanted in this code.”

The biggest change made by the council was eliminating a requirement that ADUs be significantly smaller than the primary home. The current proposal would allow for any new unit that is between 300 and 1,500 square feet, regardless of the square footage of the main house. The size of ADUs would still be limited by city code requirements for setback and maximum coverage for a plot of land.

“When you start looking at those deep lots on Ocean Beach Highway, there’s a lot of room for decent-sized housing back there,” councilwoman Ruth Kendall said.

Other changes the council supported would loosen the requirements for on-site parking for units built in some sections of Longview and make it easier to build units that aren’t an exact match to the design of the original home.

Several members of the public who attended the meeting asked the council to consider raising the maximum number of bedrooms in an ADU to three, which they said would make it easier for families with multiple children.

A finalized plan with the changes proposed by the council Tuesday will likely come back for a decision in September. If the council votes to finalize and adapt the changes, a new ordinance on ADUs could be in place by the end of the year.

Additional changes to ease the ADU process could keep coming after the council votes on the code. Trimble and several members of the council were interested in the approach taken by Lacey, Washington, where the city provided a set of pre-approved unit designs that homeowners could choose to speed up the permitting and construction process.