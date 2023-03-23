Costs are rising for the Humane Society of Cowlitz County and the director is considering whether the nonprofit should be the county lead in animal control amid a spike in calls.

The agency is asking Cowlitz County and the municipalities it partners with for a roughly 10% increase in their contract for animal control services this year. The humane society reported that its expenses rose to $1.69 million last year, a 34% increase from the shelter's costs in 2021.

Humane Society Director Darren Ullmann said he would work to reduce costs and restructure the shelter over the rest of the year to make the major increase a one-time change, so the contracts currently being proposed will only cover 2023.

"There's a lot of stuff that I want to address this year, but that's going to take time. In the meantime we just need to operate and not be in the red," Ullmann told The Daily News.

The Kelso City Council approved the city's new contract at its Tuesday meeting and a contract was presented to the Cowlitz County Commissioners on Wednesday.

The animal control contracts with cities and Cowlitz County make up more than half of the annual revenue for the humane society. The remaining funds come from a combination of fundraising, gifts, grants and the licensing and adoption fees charged for new pets.

Inflation was a major driver for the shelter's cost increases last year. Ullmann said the utility bills had increased by 21% and the costs for animal vaccines, pet food, and other supplies to care for animals have risen as well.

The humane society is also paying more for its staff. Many of the employees make minimum wage and received a pay increase in January when Washington increased its minimum wage. This year will be the first full year for the shelter's in-house veterinarian who started work in September.

"If you try to get your pet into a veterinary clinic these days, you're going to find a huge shortage in veterinarians. So to have one on staff is really important," Ullmann told the Kelso City Council. "That's what keeps those numbers for spays and neuters and vaccinations so high."

The national Shelter Animals Count database shows the number of animal intakes has stayed between 3,000 and 3,500 for each of the last four years.

But the local humane society reported a massive increase in the number of complaints coming in from the cities and counties, growing from around 2,000 complaints in 2021 to more than 3,000 complaints last year. Those calls have resulted in a rising number of patrol hours for animal control officers but smaller changes to the impounds, spays and many other responses.

Ullmann said one change he might reevaluate is the shelter's role as the lead animal control agency. According to Ullmann's presentations to the municipalities, Cowlitz County is one of three counties in Washington where the humane society is the major provider of animal control. The majority of counties run the program through the sheriff's office.