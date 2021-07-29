Cooling plans organized as second heat emergency of the summer hits Longview

For the second time this summer, high temperatures have triggered a heat emergency in Longview. Cooling providers are working to implement lessons learned from the record heat at the end of June to plan for this week.

Longview declared a severe weather event for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures were expected to top 90 degrees on both days. The declaration allows churches and other shelters to open severe weather stations that offer temporary shelter and air conditioning for homeless residents.

Longview Church of the Nazarene will provide water and air conditioning both days between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., said Chuck Hendrickson, executive director of Love Overwhelming. The church had reached out earlier this week to work with the homeless residents of the Alabama Street encampment. An older resident of the camp had died from heat-related causes during the record temperatures in June.

“There is no shade over there. A lot of the trees have been cut back or cut down,” Hendrickson said. “We’re thankful that we had the church reach out right away when they saw the forecast.”

The Janus Youth Programs house at 202 Washington Street is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the heat event for youth between the ages of 12 and 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}