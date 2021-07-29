Cooling plans organized as second heat emergency of the summer hits Longview

For the second time this summer, high temperatures have triggered a heat emergency in Longview. Cooling providers are working to implement lessons learned from the record heat at the end of June to plan for this week.
Longview declared a severe weather event for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures were expected to top 90 degrees on both days. The declaration allows churches and other shelters to open severe weather stations that offer temporary shelter and air conditioning for homeless residents.
Longview Church of the Nazarene will provide water and air conditioning both days between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., said Chuck Hendrickson, executive director of Love Overwhelming. The church had reached out earlier this week to work with the homeless residents of the Alabama Street encampment. An older resident of the camp had died from heat-related causes during the record temperatures in June.
“There is no shade over there. A lot of the trees have been cut back or cut down,” Hendrickson said. “We’re thankful that we had the church reach out right away when they saw the forecast.”
The Janus Youth Programs house at 202 Washington Street is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the heat event for youth between the ages of 12 and 24.
Plans set to handle future weather emergenciesShortly after the June heat wave, members from dozens of organizations met with Cowlitz County emergency management director Larry Hembree. The group meeting was the first step in creating an organized response to future mass care events, ranging from heat waves and cold snaps to extreme natural disasters.
Hembree said that the county Department of Emergency Management did not have the manpower to coordinate shelter and resources during a crisis without help. There also was not a centralized list of all the community groups that would offer services during different types of emergency situations.
“My basis for the call was to get organized and be able to have a system in place where we know how to react to activate this type of response,” Hembree said.
The Department of Emergency Management has a survey out to groups across Cowlitz County that could provide emergency aid. While Hembree largely expects to use the plan to organize care during extreme disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires, the heat wave is providing an early test for the coordinated system.
While the temperatures this week are not as high or long-lasting as the previous heat wave, 90-degree temperatures still pose risks.
“Bad things can happen in a short period of time in this type of heat,” Hembree said.
Hembree advised residents to stay hydrated, check on family members or friends that live alone, and make sure not to leave children or animals in cars parked in the sun.