Contentious Woodland RV park moves forward after City Council vote

Councilman Karl Chapman criticized the RV park proposal during Monday's meeting but also bristled against the ultimatums some businesses had given to the city. Two business owners said they would not renew their lease for Belmont Loop if the RV park was approved. A third businessman said he was working to move his company's headquarters to Woodland but that he would back out because of the RV park.

"That is your right to do that, but to come in here and throw it in our face as a bully tactic, I don't like that at all," Chapman said.

The managers of three of the closest RV parks also submitted letters opposing the development. Management from Columbia Riverfront RV Park and the Lewis River Country Store and RV Park said the proximity to I-5 would keep the park from becoming a high-quality location, which would attract more drug users and dangerous residents.

Woodland Shores RV Park owner Esther Rothe said she was against the Belmont Loop location because of the traffic issues and lack of protection for children staying there. Rothe objected, however, to the concerns raised in many of the letters about the park becoming a draw for transient criminals.