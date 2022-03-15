Construction on the horizon for Kelso's Hazel Street railroad crossing

Kelso's long-planned railroad overpass along Hazel Street is on the verge of moving into construction phase.

The overpass has been in the works since 2013 when the city first approved the planned railroad crossing as a safer alternative to the current street-level railroad crossings on Yew and Mill streets. The overpass and extension of Hazel Street also could open land west of the Three Rivers Golf Course to easier development and future construction.

Kelso Community Development Director Michael Kardas said the city is working to get the final clearance to obtain the land needed for the overpass. One piece of land was put under control of an estate when the owner died, which Kardas said has affected the speed of the acquisition, while another is waiting on approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

If the city can go out for bids at the earliest opportunity, Kardas said construction work could begin by the end of the summer.

"The timeline is whether we go out to bid in April or May, but that's the extent of it. I don't see a major delay," Kardas said during an interview in February.

The majority of the project's cost is covered by $25 million provided by the state transportation budget in 2016.

In February, the Kelso City Council extended its contract with Walsh Consulting Group to complete work on the right-of-way acquisition and other coordination efforts for the project. The extended contract is set to expire April 2.

Clearance and descriptions

The project received the determination of non-significance for its environmental impact in 2018. A revised report with updates to the clearance checklist was posted in early March.

According to the city's website, the revisions include a finalized design for the overpass and additional information about the impacts of closing the Yew and Mill street crossings. The Yew Street crossing will be fully closed, while the Mill Street crossing will have bollards put in place to limit the road only to emergency service crews.

Hazel Street as described in the revised checklist will be a two-lane road with a bicycle lane and sidewalk on either side. The road will pass over Pacific Avenue and the railroad tracks, then run along the northern edge of the Three Rivers Gold Course until it connects to South River Road. The overpass is designed to provide clearance for the Burlington Northern Sante Fe trains traveling below it and the lowest flight paths at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport.

Kelso's estimated timeline for the overpass construction work is two years, which would see the roadway open by the end of 2024.

