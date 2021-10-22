Conservative write-in candidate enters Kelso City Council race

A write-in candidate has entered one of the Kelso City Council races, throwing a late curveball into the city's elections.
Kirsten Markstrom filed with the Cowlitz County Elections Office on Oct. 11 to be considered as a write-in candidate for council position 4. Her campaign has since gathered support from conservative-leaning politicians like current Kelso councilmember Lisa Alexander and Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen.
Markstrom is running against former Kelso councilmember Jim Hill and first-time candidate Rowan Kelsall for the seat. Markstrom said that she entered the race because she felt Hill and Kelsall did not "hold the same values or goals" as her.
Incumbent Richard McCaine was knocked out of the race to retain his seat in the August primary after finishing in third place.
Markstrom has lived in Kelso with her family since 2016 and provides full-time homeschooling for her five children. She was an applicant for McCaine's council seat when he was appointed in early 2020 and has been politically active for years as an advocate for wide-ranging exemptions to childhood vaccine requirements.
"Taking trips up to the Capitol is what got me more interested in the Constitution and how it applies to our everyday lives," Markstrom said. "Over the last couple of years, I've watched many of our rights erode in front of our very eyes."
The city's approach to COVID-19 restrictions is one of the major issues where Markstrom disagrees with the listed candidates. Markstrom was among the Kelso residents who refused to wear a mask to the city council meeting in September, ultimately leading to a city council walkout. Markstrom has spoken in favor of the walkout and the city's ensuing proclamation to take a symbolic stand against the mask mandate.
Hill and Kelsall have been more critical of the city council walkout. Hill has been especially vocal on the issue, filing a record request with the city to uncover how much money was spent on drafting the anti-vaccine mandate resolution and mask mandate proclamation.
Outside of the pandemic issues, Markstrom's two major campaign points are preventing tax increases in Kelso and making local businesses less reliant on government support. "I think a strong business, just like strong citizens, attracts more of the same and makes our community stronger as a whole," Markstrom said.
Markstrom is the second candidate who has filed a write-in campaign in Cowlitz County this year. Woodland City Council member Janice Graham did not file for re-election this year, but announced in August that she was launching a write-in campaign for a different Woodland council seat. Graham officially filed with the county elections office in September.
How a write-in campaign works
Filing as a write-in candidate guarantees that the votes cast for the candidate as the 'Other' option on the ballot will be counted in the final result. Candidates can file as a write-in until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 2, though filing several weeks in advance eliminates the state's filing fee.
Individual write-in votes will not be tallied on election night unless the total number of write-in votes is more than either listed candidate receives. The Washington Secretary of State's website says that if the write-in candidate has enough votes to potentially win their race, the elections office will count "all recognizable variations of [their] name" that were written in.
Write-in candidates are required to file the same campaign registration and personal finance disclosures with the Public Disclosure Committee as all other political candidates. PDC deputy director Kim Bradford said Friday that the commission had received all of Markstrom's paperwork except for the financial disclosure.
The financial report is due to the commission by Monday, two weeks after Markstrom's registration, to avoid having the PDC take enforcement actions.