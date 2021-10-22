Conservative write-in candidate enters Kelso City Council race

A write-in candidate has entered one of the Kelso City Council races, throwing a late curveball into the city's elections.

Kirsten Markstrom filed with the Cowlitz County Elections Office on Oct. 11 to be considered as a write-in candidate for council position 4. Her campaign has since gathered support from conservative-leaning politicians like current Kelso councilmember Lisa Alexander and Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen.

Markstrom is running against former Kelso councilmember Jim Hill and first-time candidate Rowan Kelsall for the seat. Markstrom said that she entered the race because she felt Hill and Kelsall did not "hold the same values or goals" as her.

Incumbent Richard McCaine was knocked out of the race to retain his seat in the August primary after finishing in third place.

Markstrom has lived in Kelso with her family since 2016 and provides full-time homeschooling for her five children. She was an applicant for McCaine's council seat when he was appointed in early 2020 and has been politically active for years as an advocate for wide-ranging exemptions to childhood vaccine requirements.