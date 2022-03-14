Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler to hold telephone town hall March 22

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a telephone town hall for Southwest Washington residents March 22.
The town hall will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Herrera Beutler will give an update on her work in Congress and answer questions.
Residents can call in at 1-877-229-8493 and use passcode 116365. People also can send comments and questions online at jhb.house.gov/contact.
