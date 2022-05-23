Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler hosts telephone town hall June 1

Issues with counting ballots in Oregon’s third-largest county could delay for days a definitive result in a key U.S. House primary where Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader was facing a strong challenge from a progressive candidate. Schrader was trailing in early returns Tuesday in the 5th District race against Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The race was too close to call in part because of a printing issue with ballots in Clackamas County. Meanwhile a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in Oregon’s now 6th District, which was one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.