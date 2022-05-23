 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler hosts telephone town hall June 1

  • 0
Jaime Herrera Beutler 2021

Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Port of Woodland's Centennial Industrial Park in 2021.

 Courtney Talak

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, is hosting a telephone town hall June 1 to update residents on her work in Congress and answer questions. 

The town hall will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Residents can call in at 1-877-229-8493 and use the passcode 116365. 

People also can submit comments and questions online at JHB.house.gov/contact.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ballot counting issues delay results in OR House primary

Ballot counting issues delay results in OR House primary

Issues with counting ballots in Oregon’s third-largest county could delay for days a definitive result in a key U.S. House primary where Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader was facing a strong challenge from a progressive candidate. Schrader was trailing in early returns Tuesday in the 5th District race against Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The race was too close to call in part because of a printing issue with ballots in Clackamas County. Meanwhile a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a longtime state lawmaker in Oregon’s now 6th District, which was one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Busting myths over monkeypox and what experts have to say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News