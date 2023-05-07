Cowlitz County had 10 projects make the initial list for federal funding through the region’s representative and senators, which could bring up to $18 million to the area.

Over the past month members of Congress finalized their list of projects in their districts that they’re supporting to receive congressionally directed spending, funding allocated to specific local government and community projects as part of the annual federal budget.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez included three projects in the county among her first list of requests for District 3, which could bring $44 million to Southwest Washington. Members of the House of Representatives are capped at making 15 requests per year.

The largest local request Gluesenkamp Perez made is $4 million to the Port of Longview to continue building out the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion. The rail expansion will add new lines and expand the existing tracks to significantly boost the port’s capacity to handle rail freight.

The port has received millions of dollars in federal funds for the rail expansion over the last two years, including a previous appropriation of $2.5 million that was supported by Sen. Maria Cantwell. A second, much lower Port of Longview funding request focuses on adding portable backup generators and was requested by Cantwell and Sen. Patty Murray.

Gluesenkamp Perez and Cantwell included two of the same projects on their list of funding requests. One request would provide $1.6 million to build water reservoirs in Ryderwood that would help the city handle droughts.

The reservoir idea stems from a study commissioned by Cowlitz County last year about the instability of Ryderwood’s water supply. County engineer Susan Eugenis said the reservoirs would hold 100,000 gallons or more of untreated water that would flow to the water treatment plant when Campbell Creek runs are low.

The other shared request was $1.5 million to Lower Columbia College to get new machines and equipment for the planned new vocational building. The requests were made around the same time Washington’s capital budget was finalized without funding for the building.

Gluesenkamp Perez’s office said the length of the project meant the state delay was not a concern for her request.

“The Congresswoman will fight to bring federal funding to this project, and she hopes that the state Legislature will continue its commitment to vocational training for jobs in the trades,” her office wrote.

The largest local project supported by any of the officials is a replacement of the pedestrian crossing over the train tracks between Kalama and the Port of Kalama. Cantwell requested $5 million for the project, which would cover about half the cost of the new foot bridge being worked on by the city and port.

Both senators requested funding of around $700,000 for an effort by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe to add a mobile unit to their set of drug treatment services. The vehicle would serve Cowlitz, Clark and King counties.

The other local projects included on Cantwell’s directed spending list are:

$3 million to Longview to help build a dedicated reservoir fill line that would enhance the city’s water system infrastructure.

$1 million to build a new ADA-accessible playground at Riverside Parknear Lexington.

$670,000 to make the YMCA of Southwest Washington in Longview ADA-accessible.

$600,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor sediment in the Cowlitz and Toutle Rivers after the aftermath of Mount St. Helens eruption. Murray requested $180,000 for similar monitoring work in Skamania County.

The final decisions about which projects receive federal funding will be made by the end of the year by Congress.