Congressional earmarks for Columbia Heights road, Longview police training, dispatch equipment advance

Millions of dollars for local roads, rivers, first responders and substance-abuse treatment have advanced through initial stages to receive federal funding.

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, recently announced she secured the funds as part of the proposed budget the U.S. House Appropriations Committee passed at the end of June. Herrera Beutler is one of the 25 Republicans seated on the committee.

The funding is part of the renewed and reformed version of earmarking that allows members of Congress to request money to directly go to a limited number of projects within their home district.

Projects

The largest local project in the appropriations budget is $5.5 million for the Columbia Heights road improvements. The funding will allow the city of Longview to improve the road’s surface and install a sidewalk on the stretch between Fishers Lane and Cascade Drive.

Funding for the road project made it to the same phase of the appropriations process last year but ended up missing out of the final federal budget.

“These much-needed improvements, which include road widening, sidewalks, and lighting, provide safety for our children, their parents, and school employees,” Longview mayor MaryAlice Wallis said in the announcement of the funding from Herrera Beutler’s office.

Several of the projects Herrera Beutler helped secure included law enforcement priorities. The projects include $2.18 million for radio equipment upgrades for the Cowlitz 911 Center and $215,000 for a de-escalation training simulator for the Longview Police Department.

The radio system improvements also received support from Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray on their list of community project funding priorities.

Other law enforcement projects that received attention in Southwest Washington included $2.8 million for improved radio communications in Lewis County and body-worn camera funds for police departments in Washougal and Long Beach.

Herrera Beutler announced Tuesday the appropriations committee approved $765,000 to renovate and expand the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s behavioral health and substance-use treatment clinic in Longview.

She also announced on June 28 she secured $856,000 for sediment monitoring on the Lower Cowlitz River and $900,000 for turning basin improvements on the Columbia River.

Localities are not guaranteed to receive funding until the final federal budget is approved by Congress.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.