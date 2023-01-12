Community House plans to open youth homeless shelter in Longview

A 17-year-old who questions if he has a place to sleep each night because of his mom's meth use.

A 15-year-old girl who sometimes stays with adult men because her parents are in active addiction.

An 18-year-old who has couch surfed for about two years since his mom died in a car accident.

These are just some examples of the homeless teens CORE Health has worked with in the past year-and-a-half, said Matt McCoy, youth substance use program director. The organization provides mental health or substance use treatment, but can't guarantee a place to stay, he said.

"There's little to no resources for these kids," McCoy said.

Community House on Broadway, CORE Health's sister agency, is planning to open an overnight shelter for homeless teens, as staff have seen an increase in unaccompanied minors with nowhere to go.

This month, the organization applied for a state grant and requested money from Cowlitz County to help purchase and renovate a building between Community House and Mackin's Longview Auto Body for the shelter.

During Wednesday's workshop, the Cowlitz County commissioners directed staff to put together a request for proposal seeking projects with a focus on helping homeless youth to be funded by document recording fees. Staff advised the commissioners to put out a call for proposals rather than immediately decide on the organization's request because that is how the recording fee revenue is usually allocated.

The commissioners didn't specify a funding limit for requests, but the county has $2.7 million of fee revenue in the bank and brings in about $1 million per year, said Gena James, Health and Human Services deputy director.

The commissioners are set to review the request for proposal on Feb. 1 before it is posted.

The problem

At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, about 550 Cowlitz County students were identified as homeless or unstably housed, according the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction data. That includes those doubling up with family or friends, living at hotels or campgrounds and staying at shelters.

Homeless families can stay at Community House or at Family Promise of Cowlitz County, but neither program can house unaccompanied minors who don't live with their parents or a legal guardian.

Janus Youth Programs of Cowlitz County operates a street outreach program that includes a Kelso house, open as a safe space for youth to hang out and access food, clothing, showers, laundry and other resources. But teens can't stay overnight.

Of the 250 Kelso students classified as homeless, about 40 are unaccompanied, said Don Iverson, director of student services, during a Jan. 4 commissioner workshop. On average, a dozen of those students don't know where they're going to sleep each night, he said.

Longview School District has a total of 288 homeless or unstably housed students, said Superintendent Dan Zorn.

"Almost 5% of our student population is dealing with some sort of challenge along those lines," he said. "A lot of high school kids are couch surfing, relying on the good will of the friends they have to get taken care of. Many are in even more dire situations."

Both Longview and Kelso officials supported the shelter as a way to fill in a gap they can not.

"These kids are worthy, they're deserving, they just need a place to stay," said Nancy Baldwin, Kelso School District family support specialist. "We can do just about everything else."

Morrison said he's considered opening a youth shelter for a couple of years but held off, thinking Child Protective Services was the best agency to handle cases of unaccompanied youth.

After CORE Health opened the Ascent Youth Activity Center in September 2021 and began working with more teens, the scale of the need became clear, Morrison said.

McCoy, the youth substance use counselor, told the commissioners some teens are dealing with generational substance abuse, struggling with addiction like their parents, and are left with little to no stability.

"When these kids' basic needs such as a roof over their head are not being met, how on earth are we expecting them to commit these giant changes, or show up at school, when the simple things that we sometimes take for granted are going unaddressed?" he said.

The plan

The shelter would initially include 24 beds, broken into separate areas for girls and boys, with plans to expand, Morrison said.

The shelter could take youth 13- to 17-years-old. State law requires staff to notify parents, unless it would be dangerous to inform them, said Nora Winters, Community House executive assistant.

Shelter residents would receive basic needs support, case management, individual and group mental health treatment, substance abuse counseling, and support to obtain education and job skills, according to the plan presented to the county.

The shelter would be licensed by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, but wouldn't rely on state funding to operate, Morrison said. Operations would be partially funded by Medicaid and donations, he said.

Community House has a sale and purchase agreement with the building owner and realtor to buy 1330-1346 12th Avenue in Longview, located around the corner from the adult shelter, Morrison said. He estimated a cost of about $1.9 million to purchase the 29,000-square-foot building and $3 million to renovate it.

This month, Community House applied for the state's Housing Trust Fund Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition grant, which provides funding to acquire real property for rapid conversion into emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, permanent housing or youth housing.

In this grant award round, $7.9 million is available for the region — which includes Cowlitz, Lewis, Wahkiakum, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties. The state Department of Commerce is set to announce grant awards on Feb. 28.

Community House may take out a loan to help get the project rolling in the next few months, Morrison said.