Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday accepted a bid to replace sprinklers in the event center’s indoor arena as part of a larger project to repair the fire suppression system.

The county will pay Fire Systems West an amount not to exceed $71,000 to replace about 400 sprinkler heads and fittings. That includes about $10,000 for unforeseen problems, said Kim Bowcutt, events center director.

The indoor arena is typically used for local and regional horse, dog, llama and cattle events throughout the year, Bowcutt said. The arena houses horses during the Cowlitz County Fair and most recently, two National Dog Shows used it, she said.

After crews replaced the mainline earlier this spring, several sprinklers and joints in smaller lines failed during testing, Bowcutt told the commissioners in May. All 400 sprinklers will be replaced because they expire in 2028, she said.

The sprinklers are required to be replaced every 50 years based on the oldest date stamp, meaning if the county just replaced a few now, all would need to be changed in five years regardless, Bowcutt said.

The county received a $134,970 Washington State Department of Agriculture Fair Health and Safety grant to repair and replace the arena’s fire suppression system.

The mainline replacement project cost $87,756. If the sprinkler project does not use the $10,000 contingency funds, it will exceed the grant by $13,790, Bowcutt said. Expo Center capital improvement funds will cover those costs, she said.

The grant was extended and work must be completed by July 31, Bowcutt said.