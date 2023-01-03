Commissioners' decision stands after rescinding letter to Longview about HOPE Village funding

In a 2-1 vote, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday rescinded a letter sent two weeks ago to the Longview mayor notifying the city it would not consider funding the pallet home site, over disagreements about the letter's wording.

The move does not change the board's decision.

Board Chair Dennis Weber wrote the letter after the other two commissioners stated they did not want to further discuss awarding document recording fees to the city's HOPE Village project.

At least one of the other two commissioners, Arne Mortensen, and some citizens took issue with the latter part of the four-sentence letter. Following the opening statement that the board will not consider the city's request for document recording fee funding for HOPE Village, the letter says:

"Commissioner Richard Dahl commented that 'it is such a flawed concept that it would be a waste of our time to even consider it.' Commissioner Arne Mortensen concurred."

Weber then wrote anyone can comment on any issue during the regular public comment period of commissioner meetings.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said Tuesday he has several problems with the letter, which he didn't see before it was sent. Although it's signed by Weber, the letter is from the board as a whole and the commissioners should establish a process with the approach of "we act together or we don't act at all," Mortensen said.

The commissioners have not historically sent letters denying funding requests, but "such a letter should be straightforward" and is "not a platform for soliciting commentary," Mortensen said.

"If there was a need for any formal response, it should have been just that, 'We’re not going to consider the ILA (interlocal agreement),' and it should have ended there," he said.

Several members of the public said the letter was "inflammatory." One citizen said the letter is logical and doesn't state anything that wasn't already said by the commissioners.

In November, the city of Longview forwarded an interlocal agreement to the county asking the commissioners to help fund the pallet home program with document recording fees. HOPE Village, run by the Salvation Army, replaced the long-running homeless encampment on Alabama Street, established by the city of Longview in late 2019.

Weber, answering a citizen's question, said document recording fees must be used for eligible activities outlined in the county's five-year plan to address homelessness. That can include developing affordable housing, services to prevent homelessness, rental vouchers, and other programs, according to state law.

In 2002, the Legislature established the document recording fee surcharge for affordable housing and added a fee to fund homeless programs in 2005. Lawmakers have approved various changes to the fees over the last 20 years.

Cowlitz County received about $1.4 million in document recording fee revenue for homeless and housing programs in each of the last two years, according to Health and Human Services. The county spends about $400,000 to $500,000 annually on coordinated entry contracts and operating funds for Emergency Support Shelter, Phoenix House and the Lower Columbia CAP group home.

In August, the county commissioners allocated about $1.1 million in document recording fees — and $400,000 in other affordable housing money — to two affordable housing projects, Campus Towers and Sunrise Village. The official agreements are still in the works.

Mortensen said Tuesday he wants to use document recording fees to put housing on the market, and pallet homes aren't "proper housing."

After more than an hour of discussion and public comment, the commissioners voted 2-1 to rescind the letter, with Weber opposed.

Mortensen said the board doesn't need to send a revised letter to the city, as its regular, public meetings are "legal documents."