Commissioner candidates Jabusch, Dahl differ on how to address homelessness in Cowlitz County

In the race for Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner, voters on Nov. 8 will choose between appointed incumbent John Jabusch, running as an independent, and Republican Rick Dahl.

Results could move the three-member commission further to the right.

If Dahl wins the seat, Cowlitz County would have three Republican commissioners for the first time since at least 1969.

Dahl said he’s running to give more voice to the citizens and make the county more financially independent.

“I have one special interest group, that’s the taxpayer and small businesses,” he said.

“They get lost in the shuffle and need to have their voices heard. I want to stand up for them, that hasn’t changed.”

Jabusch said he’s running to do a job, not keep a job, and to address concerns like reducing the time it takes to get a building permit.

“I just want to make the county work better for the citizens,” he said.

In the August primary, Jabusch received 44.4% of the vote and Dahl got 35.8%, beating out Republican Christie Masters. But only voters in District 3 — West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County — cast ballots in the primary race.

All Cowlitz County voters will see the commissioner race on their general election ballot.

Appointment processAfter former Commissioner Joe Gardner, an independent, stepped down in September, seven people applied for the position. The board interviewed the top three, including Masters and Dahl.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Arne Mortensen supporting Dahl and Dennis Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.

This has become a sticking point for some, with signs stating “Support Jay Inslee, Vote John Jabusch” cropping up near some of Jabusch’s own campaign signs. Jabusch said he doesn’t know who is responsible for the signs and Dahl said he has nothing to do with them.

Jabush said they don’t present a true statement.

“Jay Inslee is the one who appointed me, but whoever would have filled the commissioner position, if Rick Dahl would have gotten it, he would have been appointed by Jay Inslee,” Jabusch said.

John Jabusch, Independent Age: 63 City of residence: Rose Valley Education: AA transfer degree in business at Lower Columbia College; bachelor’s degree in business administration at Western Washington University. Occupation: Pro Caliber Motorsports business owner Notable endorsements: Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber, Former Cowlitz County Commissioner Joe Gardner, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman

Dahl said it seems like some people are concerned about how Jabusch was appointed.

In December, Jabusch said he didn’t initially apply to the county because of obligations to his business but later applied to the governor’s office after encouragement.

The governor wasn’t required to choose from the three candidates submitted by the county, according to Inslee’s office.

Homelessness

Both candidates agree the county has a role in addressing homelessness as the entity with the most dedicated funding, but diverge in how they want to spend it.

Along with other funding, Cowlitz County gets about $1 million annually in document recording fees, designated by state law for homelessness and affordable housing programs. Accounting for current contracts and allocations, the county has about $2 million remaining in document recording fee reserves, said Gena James, health and human services deputy director.

In the coming weeks, the city of Longview plans to request county document recording fee money to help pay for its hosted pallet home site at the Alabama Street homeless camp. The estimated cost to purchase 50 pallet homes and cover utilities and infrastructure is $1.15 million, not including the cost to run the site.

Jabusch said to get his support, the plan needs to include an experienced, legitimate service provider to run the site, rules – including no drugs and alcohol on site – and a “commitment” by law enforcement to give neighboring residents and businesses more police presence once the site is in place.

The county doesn’t have the “infrastructure” to take on the entire job of addressing homelessness, but should work with the cities on developing a strategy, Jabusch said.

Part of the problem is law changes that took some tools away from the police, and sending people to jail only for a judge to release them the next day is an “expensive detour,” Jabusch said.

Jabusch said buying people a bus ticket and sending them away isn’t a solution either. Providers need to figure out what people need help with — such as mental health, drugs or troubles getting a job because of a felony conviction — and try to address those barriers, he said.

“Even if we start very small, we’ve got to figure out a way to get those people hooked up with services,” Jabusch said. “Putting our heads in the sand just doesn’t do it anymore. That’s why we’re in the shape that we’re in.”

Dahl said he thinks Longview’s hosted site plan is going to fail. Offering the pallet homes will attract more people and the city won’t make headway, he said.

“My stance has always been to get rid of lawlessness, and find out who wants help and throw resources at them,” Dahl said.

Service providers need to identify people who are “ready and willing to accept help,” and others will “abide by the law,” Dahl said. After talking to contacts in Seattle and the mental health field, Dahl said he favors a “tough love” strategy of either “go to jail, get treatment or find another place to live.”

Dahl said he doesn’t view the camp and related crime as a “police problem.” The Longview police department is understaffed and had tools taken away by the Legislature, he said.

The candidates disagree on whether the sheriff’s department should take over running the jail, as proposed by Cowlitz County sheriff candidate Rob Gibbs.

Rick Dahl, Republican Age: 66 City of residence: Castle Rock Education: Two years at Centralia Community College; bachelor's degree in business administration at Central Washington University. Occupation: Retired senior vice president, chief retail officer at Fibre Federal Credit Union Notable endorsements: Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen; Washington state Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet; Washington state Rep. Larry Hoff, R-Vancouver.

Dahl said he is in favor of the change because the commissioners don’t typically have a law enforcement background, and the sheriff better understands the system. In most Washington counties, the sheriff runs the jail, he said.

Jabusch said if the question came before the board, he would vote against it, in part because the sheriff’s office and the jail are large departments governed by specific laws and require different training. While there have been issues with the jail over the years, it’s generally “a really well-run operation,” he said.

Balancing budget needs, inflation

Residents are concerned about property taxes, and although those bills include things residents voted for and the county is limited to a 1% increase each year, that doesn’t mean “people aren’t feeling the squeeze,” Dahl said.

“We have to be careful, frugal with people’s money and make sure it’s going to programs people get a lot out of,” he said.

Dahl said as commissioner, he would prioritize funding the basics of government services — public safety and infrastructure.

The county is also facing rising costs from inflation, maintenance needs and wage increases, Jabusch said. New homes and business expansions should hopefully bring in additional taxes and avoid driving up residents’ rates too much, he said.

“A lot of people are struggling to make ends meet, so I’m very conscientious of that,” Jabusch said.