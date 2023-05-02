RAINIER — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to pass a new tax that law enforcement says will bring in more officers, shorten response times and buy crucial equipment.

The Rainier City Council decided Monday to sign a letter of support for the sheriff’s department after a discussion over whether Columbia County residents could shoulder a $0.29 per $1,000 of assessed property tax — and what they might get out of it.

Voters will decide on the measure May 16 in a Columbia County special election. If the four-year local option levy passes, a homeowner of property valued at $300,000 would pay roughly $87 per year.

Sheriff Brian Pixley said his department would be able to hire seven new deputies, buy much-needed equipment like bullet-resistant vests and vehicles, and ensure round-the-clock law enforcement in the county.

“This would immediately increase community safety and deputy safety by having faster response times, better coverage and training for any situation,” Pixley told the city council at Monday’s meeting.

If the levy fails, they will look to place it on a future ballot but might have to wait two years to do so, Pixley wrote in an email to The Daily News.

“As far as cuts, we will not have to make any cuts at this point,” Pixley wrote. “We will continue to do the best we can with the resources we have. We will continue to not have 24/7 (law enforcement) coverage and potentially longer than normal response times.”

The sheriff’s office has for years struggled to get enough officers, and the lack of staff is “solely tied to funding,” Pixley wrote. This has led to strains on resources and ability to handle calls, he said.

Pixley said about half of all county residents live in cities and are served by 40 officers within city limits. The other half live outside the city in more remote parts of the county and have eight fulltime deputies tasked with patrolling across more than 600 square miles.

If passed, the tax would raise an estimated $1.86 million 2023, $1.95 million in 2024, $2.04 million in 2025 and $2.13 million in 2026.

Crime of any kind in Rainier is estimated at roughly 28 per 1,000 residents every year, according to CrimeGrade, an organization that compiles data from every available police department to develop a profile of the types of crimes happening in a particular city. Most committed in Rainier are property crimes, CrimeGrade estimates.

Pixley said the sheriff’s office could provide 24-hour coverage of the surrounding communities under the passage of this measure, up from the current 18-hour coverage time.

Scappoose and Clatskanie city councils have also publicly supported the measure.

Another measure on the ballot for Rainier voters this May is a bond for the Rainier School District, which would charge an estimated $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value to upgrade local schools. For a home valued at $300,000, a Rainier property owner would pay roughly $780 annually for this levy.