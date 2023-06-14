RAINIER — Final results from last month's special election in Columbia County have confirmed that the Rainier School District's effort to pass a school bond has failed, while the county sheriff's department was able to pass its own new four-year tax.

Voters have officially approved the measure put on the ballot by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office that would charge 29 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to hire seven more deputies, provide round-the-clock coverage across the vast county and pay for better equipment. For property valued at $300,000, this would charge about $87 annually.

With 13,530 votes cast, 7,049 or 52% said yes, with 6,481 or 47.9% rejecting the sheriff's measure.

But the Rainier School District had no such luck, with 70.2% of voters who voted down their proposed estimated $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value tax. Of the 1,993 votes cast, only 593 voters said yes compared to the 1,400 who rejected the tax.

Officials said this would have paid for a $49.4 million bond to essentially rebuild and repair its 260-acre campus that was built in 1978.

Sheriff Brian Pixley did not respond to request for comment in time for publication, but he told the Rainier City Council this spring the four-year levy would make the county safer and less strained for law enforcement.

"Over the course of my 20-year law enforcement career here in Columbia County, the sheriff's office has been consistently underfunded and understaffed," Pixley said during the May 1 City Council meeting. Pixley added in an email to The Daily News funding is the largest reason why they haven't been able to provide 24/7 coverage.

Over the next four years, the estimated tax collection for the sheriff's department would be $7.9 million; $1.86 million this year, $1.95 million in 2024, $2 million in 2025, and $2.1 million in 2026.

The Rainier schools bond has faced opposition largely because of other higher taxes, according to the county voter pamphlet.

Boyd Brown, facilities director in the school district, told The Daily News last month he sympathized with the fact that cost inflation and rising property taxes have made it a challenge for residents to support new taxes.

"I know that my taxes have been going up, so I get that," he said in an interview at the time.

Still, Brown said, the current campus has outdated equipment and is prone to tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick also advocated for the bond at a March Rainier City Council meeting, saying many students are housed out of portable classrooms and separated from their peers.

“If passed, the bond would solve most of these issues with the building of a new elementary school,” Hattrick told the City Council.