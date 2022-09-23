Close council vote secures current Alabama Street site as location for pallet homes

Exactly 1,000 days after Alabama Street began operating as a temporary homeless encampment in 2019, Longview is moving to replace the sprawl of tents with a hosted pallet home site.

The Longview City Council voted 4-3 during its Thursday night meeting to choose the Alabama Street location as the home for an incoming 50-unit pallet home community. The decision allows the city to place a down payment on the homes, which was approved by council on Sept. 8.

Longview staff estimated building cost would be $1.15 million — about half to purchase the homes from Pallet Inc. and half to cover utilities and infrastructure. The city plans to request the Cowlitz County Commissioners use the county's document recording fees to cover much or all of the costs.

The council's next immediate step is selecting a nonprofit or service provider that would host the site, as well as establish and enforce the rules for residents.

Thursday night marked the third in a string of marathon City Council meetings dominated by residents angry about the city's handling of homelessness and the people living on Alabama Street in particular. A crowd of around 100 people filled the council meeting chambers in City Hall, a smaller turnout than the Sept. 8 meeting but similarly indignant.

Before the council meeting began, around a dozen people posted outside City Hall with signs and a banner calling for the resignations of Mayor MaryAlice Wallis and councilors Ruth Kendall and Angie Wean. The signs included the official's personal cell phone numbers.

Wallis voted against the Alabama Street location Thursday night, along with councilors Spencer Boudreau and Christopher Ortiz.

"Although it may not be of interest to some in our community — and certainly the Council vote for moving forward was divided representing much frustration in our community — I do believe that it is a step in the right direction for our community to start down a path of healing," Wallis said in an email to The Daily News Friday.

Boudreau was the most vocally opposed, at one point moving to disband the Alabama camp entirely. The motion received no support from anyone else on the council.

"We should be bolstering existing services, we should try enforcing the law without an illegal site and that's what I've been trying to do since I got in office," Boudreau said.

Councilors later approved a motion made by Ortiz for the City Council to receive a monthly report about the status and accomplishments made by the hosted site once it began operating.

Kendall said Friday it was unfortunate that Alabama Street had come through as the best option during the staff's review of locations. She said the city needed to address the immediate needs of the unhoused and "unsheltered people in our community will not disappear if the Alabama encampment is shut down with no alternative set up."

The location on Memorial Park Drive was a late addition to the list of possible sites for pallet homes. The proposed site was to be located on the street that bordered the entrance into one of Lower Columbia College's Head Start preschools. A third location mentioned as a possibility was the parking lot for Gerhart Gardens Park.

Calls for resignation meet calls for compassion

Two of the sign carriers outside City Hall were Emily Bate and Woody Dudley. Bate said she turned out to protest the consideration of Memorial Park Drive for pallet homes, which was near her parent's property. Bate said she understood the need to help the unhoused but was angry about the city's lack of communication during the site selection process.

"It's been a problem for the public to be heard during this, so we fix that by showing up. This isn't just a problem for the city, it's a problem for everyone that lives in it," Bate said.

The Memorial Park Drive location received significant pushback in the public comments during the meeting, though the site was never actually brought up for a vote.

State Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, and Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, watched the meeting from the hallway outside the council chamber. County Commissioner candidate Rick Dahl and Cowlitz County Sheriff candidate Rob Gibbs both spoke to the council, calling for leadership changes or resignations if the pallet home development failed.

"Your cart's way before the horse here. You need much better information before you start spending these people's money," Dahl said.

Longview police removed one person from the building after he interrupted the workshop discussion about homelessness to yell at the council.

Not all the comments during the discussion about Alabama Street were hostile. Several members of the public asked for compassion toward the unhoused or supported the potential benefits of pallet homes. Vancouver's two Safe Stay communities were brought up throughout the night as a point of comparison, largely focused on their initial success.

"It's very easy to tear down ideas one by one. It's very difficult to build something tangible and concrete, which is what I see all of you working very hard to do," Pastor Liz Kearny said.

In response to the talk about resigning, Kendall said "I am motivated to continue by the many people offering thanks and support for my efforts."