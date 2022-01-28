 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Longview holding open houses on bicycle and pedestrian plan

Longview bike rack

Two bicycles are parked at a rack along Commerce Avenue in November 2021. 

 Brennen Kauffman

The city of Longview's Complete Streets Advisory Committee is holding a virtual and in-person open houses on its draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Master plan. 

The draft plan recommends a series of projects, code revisions and promotional efforts over the next decade to expand Longview’s network of bicycle paths and sidewalks.

Draft of bicycle and walking plan would add 80 miles of trails to Longview

Residents can view the plan and online open house on the city's website at www.mylongview.com/658/Complete-Streets. The virtual open house will be available throughout February and residents can submit comments on the plan through the survey. 

The city is planning an in-person open house for early March and will advertise the date and time later in February. At the event, staff will discuss the plan and collect comments. 

Following the feedback from the open house, the streets committee will finalize the master plan and take it back to the City Council for a vote on its official adoption.

Longview council sets public hearing on bike plan, final plats for Mount Solo homes
