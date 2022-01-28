City of Kalama accepting applications for pandemic relief funds from residents, businesses

Kalama businesses and community members struggling because of the pandemic can apply for relief funds through the end of February.

In October, the City Council approved setting aside a portion the American Rescue Plan Act federal relief money it received for eligible residents of Kalama ZIP code 98625. The council planned to use $50,000 for the program and hold $30,000 in reserve if requests exceed the initial amount.

The city has allocated funds to provide assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits related to the negative impacts of COVID-19 and to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality, according to the city website.

The application form is available on the city's website www.cityofkalama.com or at https://bit.ly/35CeGB7. Applicants must provide necessary documentation, which will be kept confidential.

A committee headed by Council members Jon Stanfill and Wendy Conradi, along with five community members, will review the applications and recommend the awards to the City Council.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 28. People should mail or drop application materials to City of Kalama, P.O. Box 1007, 195 N. First Street, Kalama, WA 98625. Applications may be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com. For questions, call 360-673-4561.

Last year, the council set up a similar program and distributed $62,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to local businesses and residents affected by the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.