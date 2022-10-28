City Manager Kurt Sacha announces retirement after 45 years with Longview

After 45 years working throughout the city of Longview, City Manager Kurt Sacha announced his plan to retire early next year.

Sacha's statement ended Thursday night's Longview City Council meeting. He thanked the council, the current staff and the many people he'd worked with during his decades with the city. His retirement will take effect on Feb. 28.

"As I look ahead and prepare to move on to the next chapter in my life, I wish nothing but the best for each of you, this incredible organization and beautiful community," Sacha said.

Sacha has been a city employee since 1977 when he started with the streets department. He worked as the city finance director for 19 years before he was unanimously selected by the council to be Longview's fifth city manager in February 2018.

"Thank you, Kurt, for the wonderful time that I've had. We started our journey together and I'm grateful for that," Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said.

The City Council began discussing the process for finding the city's next manager right after Sacha's announcement. Councilmembers asked the city's human resources department to provide an update at the Nov. 3 council meeting about the potential search options to fill the role.

The city manager is directed by the council to manage the daily functions of the city government, from preparing the budget to hiring other city employees.