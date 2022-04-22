City, county officials look to Vancouver Safe Stay Community to address homelessness

As Longview and Cowlitz County figure out the next steps for helping the homeless, officials are looking at the programs Vancouver has put in place.

A group of officials from Longview, Kelso and Cowlitz County visited Vancouver last Friday to tour the Safe Stay Community and the Safe Parking Zone. Many of the leaders who visited came away impressed with the cleanliness and positivity that the small supportive housing and managed sites provided.

"Having a safe place to park/ sleep while seeking or maintaining current employment, and working towards permanent housing can be a blessing to those seeking wellness and stability," Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis told The Daily News via text.

The Safe Stay Community is a set of 20 pallet homes that opened in December on city-owned land near an undeveloped cul-de-sac. The site has 24/7 staffing by a nonprofit, which helps enforce the site rules and connects residents with support services.

Staff told the Cowlitz visitors that the site already has already succeeded in getting unhoused residents into the pallet homes, then into permanent housing. County Commissioner John Jabusch said the first Safe Stay Community is half a mile from one of his businesses, but he hadn't heard of any complaints or issues.

"If the right location is chosen, it could work really well for Longview," Jabusch said. "It's expensive but the problem isn’t going to go away by ignoring it."

Vancouver is in the process of opening a second Safe Stay, run by a different nonprofit, this month. The city has said it wants to open a third community by the end of the summer.

Not everyone from the delegation came away as enthusiastic about how a hosted shelter site would work in Cowlitz County. Kelso Councilman Keenan Harvey pointed out that Vancouver spent roughly $1 million getting the second Safe Stay Community prepared.

"The site itself was clean, but for the amount of expenses it would cost to run an operation like that, I'm not sure if it's feasible here," Harvey said.

Harvey also raised questions about the scope of the project. The homeless campsite on Alabama Street generally has between 80 and 90 people living there. The pallet home communities are generally capped at 20 buildings.

The Safe Parking Zone is a dedicated section of the parking lot for Evergreen Transit Center for people living out of cars, motor homes and other vehicles. The area opened in 2020 and allows free spots on a first-come, first-serve basis, as long as visitors help keep the area clean and follow other rules.

Ann Rivers, Longview's community development director and a state Senator for District 18 representing other cities in Clark County, thought the approach could work in Longview to help people living out of their vehicles.

"It would be a great thing for them to have a safe place to park, where they feel comfortable and others feel comfortable with them being," Rivers said.

The county is accepting applications for groups that want to run a hosted campsite through May 10. Local officials said that an approach like the Safe Stay Community would not be a requirement for successful proposals.

