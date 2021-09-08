City Council walkout over mask mandate abruptly ends Kelso meeting Tuesday

The resolution about mandates was not the only significant item on Tuesday's agenda. The City Council was scheduled to vote to provide matching funds for the Safe Routes to Schools project near Huntington Middle School and a renewal for the NoaNet telecommunications franchise set to expire Sept. 16.

The Kelso Police Department had multiple items up for council approval including the creation of a body camera program, the purchase of a city police vehicle and the approval of an interlocal agreement for an armored vehicle for the Cowlitz County SWAT team. Markstrom said she supported the Kelso police, but had no problem delaying funding for them after they enforced the mask mandate Tuesday.

"I feel pretty angry about that. I don't pay them to back the city manager, I pay them to back me like I back them," Markstrom said.

Richard McCaine was conflicted about his decision to walk out of the meeting. McCaine said he understood the importance of many of the items the City Council had been scheduled to vote on, but he shared the frustration of the attendees who were barred at the door.

“Everybody wanted to be heard and there were people outside that weren’t going to be heard. If there isn’t a discussion, we don’t know the diversity of opinions," McCaine said.