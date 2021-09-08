City Council walkout over mask mandate abruptly ends Kelso meeting Tuesday

The Kelso City Council was expected to vote Tuesday night on a resolution opposing vaccine mandates. Instead, another mandate dominated the evening.
Four City Council members walked out of the chamber moments before the meeting began to protest the Kelso Police Department's enforcement of the mask mandate for Kelso City Hall. With no quorum at the 6 p.m. start time, Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton called off the entire meeting.
Three police officers, including Chief Darr Kirk, stood by the front doors to City Hall to prevent anyone without a mask from entering the meeting. Hamilton asked officers to escort a man out who refused to don the mask inside the council chambers, which sparked the walkout by Mayor Nancy Malone, Lisa Alexander, Keenan Harvey, and Richard McCaine.
"Right there it upset me enough that I was ready to walk, " Alexander said while talking to residents outside. "Four of us talked, four of us walked. Meeting over.”
Alexander and Harvey proposed a resolution that took a largely symbolic stance against vaccine mandates. The resolution showed support for healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and other Washington residents who planned to go against the requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and called for limits on Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency powers.
Mike Karnofski and Kim Lefebvre, two of the councilmembers who stayed in the chamber, said they'd never seen a walkout during a council meeting before. Both seemed surprised the councilmembers who proposed the controversial resolution had been the ones who left the meeting without voting on it.
“They wasted the city staff’s time, they cost the citizens of Kelso money by walking out like that. It costs money to have all the city staff here,” Karnofski said.
To the opponents of the mask mandate, that was exactly the point. Kirsten Markstrom was among the group who refused to wear a mask and had been kept outside of City Hall. Markstrom said she had the right to make that choice about masks inside a taxpayer-funded building like City Hall, regardless of the mandate implemented by State Secretary of Health Umair Shah.
"We’ll have to keep maybe tabling their meetings and sap taxpayer funds to all things until they listen to us," Markstrom said.
The Kelso City Council meeting follows on the heels of votes opposing vaccine mandates by the Woodland City Council and the Cowlitz County Commissioners. Both of those meetings featured a majority of attendees who chose not to wear face masks.
Larry Crosby was involved in the push to have the county commissioners take a vote against vaccine mandates. Crosby said the public showing Tuesday night likely would be "seed planting" for future meetings.
"To come here and expect something to change from one meeting is not realistic. We had a month of constant testimony in front of the county commissioners leading up to the last meeting,” Crosby said.
The resolution about mandates was not the only significant item on Tuesday's agenda. The City Council was scheduled to vote to provide matching funds for the Safe Routes to Schools project near Huntington Middle School and a renewal for the NoaNet telecommunications franchise set to expire Sept. 16.
The Kelso Police Department had multiple items up for council approval including the creation of a body camera program, the purchase of a city police vehicle and the approval of an interlocal agreement for an armored vehicle for the Cowlitz County SWAT team. Markstrom said she supported the Kelso police, but had no problem delaying funding for them after they enforced the mask mandate Tuesday.
"I feel pretty angry about that. I don't pay them to back the city manager, I pay them to back me like I back them," Markstrom said.
Richard McCaine was conflicted about his decision to walk out of the meeting. McCaine said he understood the importance of many of the items the City Council had been scheduled to vote on, but he shared the frustration of the attendees who were barred at the door.
“Everybody wanted to be heard and there were people outside that weren’t going to be heard. If there isn’t a discussion, we don’t know the diversity of opinions," McCaine said.
As of Wednesday morning, the next Kelso City Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21 at Kelso City Hall. Alexander said she is absolutely willing to walk out of that meeting if the mask mandate is enforced in the same way.
A few alternatives were suggested, in the extremely likely event the statewide mask mandate lasted the next two weeks. Alexander said the city could follow Longview's lead and take a hybrid format that would allow for remote comments. Markstrom pushed for an outdoor council meeting, which would negate the requirement for masks entirely.