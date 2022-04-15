City Council approves fencing plan for Seventh Avenue softball fields

Fencing for a section of the softball fields at Seventh Avenue will be installed soon after the Longview City Council approved a proposal Thursday night.

Councilors unanimously voted to approve the fencing plan during the meeting. The council then voted to provide $8,330 for the fencing project through the city's Neighborhood Park Grant program.

The fence will block off the central hub of three softball fields and the concession stand. The Longview Girls Softball Association, who oversee and maintains the fields through a facility use agreement with the city, said that central section was increasingly home to people sleeping outdoors and led to staff cleaning up empty cans, needles, urine and feces before games.

"(The LGSA) is trying very hard to maintain that so the young women in our community have that space for themselves. That's what they're asking for," councilor Angie Wean said.

The fence plan approved by the City Council was amended from the original recommendation made by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The final plan drops the requirements that additional gates be added to two of the fields outside of the fenced-in area to make them accessible even when the central hub is locked.

The Seventh Avenue fields still will have a tee ball field and one softball field that will never be locked off. LGSA Field Maintenance Manager Kurt Todd told the council those fields, and the ones at other city parks, would be able to handle the demand for casual players.

"There isn't an onslaught of people that are looking for ball fields to play on," Todd said.

The council also approved funds for two other projects through the Neighborhood Park Grants. The grants will provide $3,285 to the Longview Soccer Club to provide new goals at the Seventh Avenue soccer fields and $5,000 to the Longview 23 Club to reinstall the log arch in Lake Sacajawea Park.

Councilor Spencer Boudreau brought up a motion that would require public access to all youth sports fields in city parks during the park's normal hours. The motion failed to get a second by another council member and was not voted on.

In other council business:

• The council voted for the collective bargaining agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union, a consultant agreement for work on the Beech Street box culvert and a renewal of the Cowlitz County Mini-Rural Library District.

• A member of the public was escorted out of the council meeting by Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta after verbally interrupting the meeting.

• Ruth Kendall gave the council a presentation about the trip she and Mayor MaryAlice Wallis took to the Divert facility in Massachusetts earlier this month. Divert is purchasing lots at the Mint Farm Industrial Park for a site that will convert food waste from grocery stores into renewable natural gas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.