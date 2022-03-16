Christopher Ortiz appointed to Longview City Council

Longview’s new city councilman is Christopher Ortiz.

The Longview City Council interviewed Ortiz, Randy Knox and Erik Halvorson during a special meeting Tuesday night to fill the vacant council seat. Ortiz was approved for the seat without opposition after the interviews and a 15-minute executive session break by the council.

The diversity that Ortiz brings to the council seemed to be a point in his favor during the interview process. Ortiz is an openly gay Latino man who speaks fluent Spanish. He also brings a track record of educational leadership with more than 20 years of experience with major districts in California and Oregon.

“He obviously has a wealth of experience and he can bring some different perspectives,” council member Ruth Kendall said.

Ortiz currently works as the assistant superintendent for Reynolds School District, which teaches more than 10,000 students in Multnomah County. Prior to that, Ortiz worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District as a teacher, principal and the district’s Director of Special Operations. He served as the superintendent of Luther Burbank School District in San Jose from 2016 to 2019.

Ortiz said that his career gave him experience with the rules covering public meetings and public records. During the interview, he said that he wanted to work collaboratively with the current council and use data and community input to make the best decisions possible.

“Leadership is about being entrepreneurial within your own sector, but also seizing opportunity and not letting obstructions get in your way,” Ortiz said during the interview.

Councilmember Spencer Boudreau said he felt Ortiz would be able to listen to city residents and react to their concerns, especially on major issues such as homelessness.

Ortiz told the council that he first visited the city in 2016, where he was impressed by Lake Sacagawea Park and the available amenities. He moved from California to Longview in early 2019 to be closer to his husband’s family.

Ortiz is taking over council position 3, which Christine Schott vacated in February. He will serve out the remainder of Schott’s term until the next election in November 2023.

The other two candidates

During his interview for the council seat, Knox said his background in law enforcement prepared him for the research and tough decisions that city councilmembers had to make.

Know works as a senior special agent in the Washington Attorney General’s office. He told the council that recent schedule changes allowed him to work from home the majority of the week, which freed up enough time to potentially serve on the council.

“I investigate, I listen, I render opinions based on what I found. And I understand that not everyone is going to be happy or agree with those decisions,” Knox said.

Knox moved to Longview in 2015 after years working as a district attorney’s office investigator in northern California. He specifically mentioned an interest in working with the Highlands neighborhood and addressing homelessness during his interview with the council.

Halvorson was the only one of the three finalists for the seat who had run for office before. He finished in third place in the 2019 primary, when he ran against Hillary Strobel and Scott Vydra.

Halvorson said he wanted to help the city attract more high-tech businesses and new industries. Halvorson recently served on the voter’s guide committee for Cowlitz County, where he helped write about the upcoming Longview School District levy vote.

“When things go wrong, I like to take the next best outcome, pivot and try for that,” Halvorson said. “Maybe you can get back to the original goal later on.”

