Christine Schott steps down from the Longview City Council

Christine Schott stepped down from the Longview City Council on Thursday night. The first-term council member is moving outside the city limits.

She made the emotional announcement at the end of Thursday's City Council meeting. After the meeting, she hugged and said goodbye to the other councilors and city staff. Her resignation is effective immediately.

Schott said she is moving in with her parents to help take care of them as they age. That means finding a home with two separate living areas. As she scoured the market, the best option she found was in the hills north of Longview but outside of the city proper.

“I’m happy about the place we’re moving to and the fact that I can help my family more, but I’m heartbroken that I had to resign,” Schott said.

She said she's been searching the last six months to find a house within the city limits, but couldn't find one with the arrangement that would work for what she and her parents need.

Schott kept the possibility of her move secret from the majority of the council until she was sure she would have to move out of the city limits. As recently as Wednesday, Schott said she was unsure if things would be settled enough to make the announcement during this week's meeting.

A Mark Morris High School graduate, Schott, 53, has lived in Longview the majority of her life. She was elected to the City Council in 2019 as part of a wave of new faces elected to the city's leadership.

Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said Schott brought a breadth of expertise to the council with her background as a nurse, a Realtor and a former leader for the Salvation Army. Wallis said the two had become good friends while serving on the council and she fully respects Schott's decision to take care of her family.

"I was hoping there would be a different ending to that story because she’s a fantastic and valuable councilor and I appreciated her contributions," Wallis said.

One of the defining aspects of Schott's involvement with the city was her role in addressing homelessness. Before she joined the council, Schott was a member of an ad hoc committee that rezoned Longview to allow emergency shelters. For the last two years she has been part of the City Council's subcommittee focused on the Alabama Street campsite and the plans for a hosted encampment.

Schott said she was disappointed she won't be able to see the hosted campsite finally come into existence while serving on the council.

"One thing I always appreciated and liked about her is that I felt she legislated from the heart," City Manager Kurt Sacha said. "I think we saw that come through in her motions and her actions."

Sacha said the City Council will make the decision about how to fill Schott's vacant seat. Initial conversations likely will take place during Saturday's council retreat, Wallis said.

Golf rates and parks department updates

Before Schott made her announcement, the City Council meeting had been dominated by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The council approved a rate increase for the Mint Valley Golf Course. The most significant change in the new rates was the price for senior citizen annual passes, which grew from $1,099 to $1,399 for an individual and from $1,650 to $2,099 for a senior couple.

Rates for single rounds also went up, though less dramatically. A morning 18-hole round of golf will cost $28 on weekdays and $38 on weekends. Both of those round costs are $3 increases from last year's rates. Similar increases were put in place for all other times of day and for the 9-hole passes.

Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said the increased rates still are relatively low compared to other golf courses in and around Cowlitz County. About 100 senior citizens use Mint Valley's annual pass and most of them visit frequently enough that the annual pass will save them money over the course of the year.

Wills also presented the council with a year-end report on what the department achieved in 2021. The report includes record-breaking gross revenue for Mint Valley and celebrates the growing partnerships and grant funding that had been made available.

One of the worrying numbers in the parks report was that Longview has lost trees. The parks department removed 156 trees last year and planted 120 new trees as replacements. Wills said the department expects to make up for that deficit over the next year or two, though the total canopy volume will take longer to replace as saplings come in to replace old trees.

