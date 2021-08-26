Chief of Staff Axel Swanson leaves Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County has seen the first change in its chief of staff position since the role was established in 2017.

Axel Swanson left the position Friday to take a new job as managing director for the Washington State Association of County Engineers, a smaller affiliate of the Washington State Association of Counties. County finance director Kurt Williams was appointed as the interim chief of staff.

Swanson served as a county commissioner between 2006 and 2010, then worked for the Association of Counties as a researcher before he was hired as Cowlitz County’s first chief of staff. The position serves as the liaison between the elected commissioners and the everyday administrative work done by the county departments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Swanson said he was looking forward to working with public works departments across the state on upcoming projects. While he was happy with the work he’d done as the chief of staff, Swanson acknowledged the last year had made balancing the range of opinions voiced by county commissioners more difficult.

“There’s no doubt COVID-19 has changed the dynamics. It’s made things more challenging, added another complex layer to something that’s already challenging,” Swanson said.