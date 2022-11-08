Challenger Dana Tucker takes the initial lead in Cowlitz County coroner race

Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson fell behind challenger Dana Tucker in his first contested race for the seat, according to Tuesday's early unofficial results.

Tucker, a Republican, took about 58.5% of the votes and Davidson, an independent, had 41.3%.

The Cowlitz County Elections Office had thousands of ballots left to count, with tabulation to last into next week, said Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland Tuesday night.

An investigation into Davidson’s travel reimbursements is still under review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He has not been charged.

Allegations that Davidson committed fraud broke in April 2021 after the State Auditor’s Office found he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county.

In October, Davidson said he stands by his actions as coroner, and that as an elected official, he has full discretion over his office’s budget. Davidson said he fully cooperated with the investigation and "this was a clerical issue" that could have been addressed years ago.

Davidson has worked at the coroner’s office since 2000 and was appointed coroner in 2006 to replace his retiring predecessor. He was last elected in 2018, and has run unopposed in each election for the last 16 years.

Tucker began her career in 2013 at the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office as a deputy coroner and autopsy technician, she said. Tucker became a certified medicolegal death investigator in 2015 and worked in Cowlitz County until February 2019, when she took a job as chief deputy coroner in Island County. In September 2021, she became Lewis County deputy coroner.