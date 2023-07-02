The mayors of Longview stick around well after their terms run out.

Of the nine most recent former mayors of Longview, seven of them still live or work in the city. They still cross paths at city events and coffee shops throughout town. All seven took a group picture with city manager Kurt Sacha and current Mayor MaryAlice Wallis when Sacha retired in February.

The group were elected to the Longview City Council and chosen by their fellow councilmembers as mayor, a notable but largely ceremonial leadership role in a town where the city manager has the final say over many issues.

The other two contemporary mayors and longtime councilors have passed away. Mark Hoehne died in 1997, shortly after he ended a 16-year run on the City Council. John Crocker was on the City Council for 20 years and died in 2004.

To kick off the paper’s series of stories about the Longview Centennial, The Daily News sat down with all of the living former mayors to discuss how Longview has changed during their lifetimes, the standout moments and issues from their time in office, and how they feel about the city’s future.

“If people get on the council to make their lives better, to make friends and influence people, it’s not going to happen,” said Don Jensen, Longview’s most recent ex-mayor. “You do your best for your city and you move on.”

Early impressions

Mark McCrady‘s parents moved to Longview in the 1930s. McCrady has lived in the city for its entire life. Like many of the other mayors who grew up in town, McCrady remembered the area feeling more rural and spent a lot of time playing outside.

“It was a town big enough that you could find plenty to do but small enough that you knew almost everybody,” McCrady said.

At the other end of the spectrum was George Raiter. Raiter and his wife moved to Longview in 1972 after being hired for a leadership role at Reynolds Aluminum. Raiter said his first impressions of Longview were its vibrancy and economic strength.

“You just know that there’s energy in the community. Some of it goes with education levels but it’s not just that. Because of the mills, all you needed was a high school diploma and you were making a living wage for your family,” Raiter said.

The city’s small-town feel continues today, said Kurt Anagnostou.

“It’s always been a close-knit community that has looked out for each other and I don’t think that’s changed. That was the attitude of the citizens when I was first elected (in 1999),” he said.

Karen Bergquist was born in Longview, went to high school in Toutle in the late 1950s and moved back to Longview with her husband after college, during the start of the environmental movement — which affected the local logging work — and the development of Interstate 5.

“Change is hard but I always thought change was good,” Bergquist said. “When we first moved to Toutle my parents would go to Centralia and Chehalis to do our shopping because it was easier to get there. Soon enough, the city became more established and I think the rural areas found us as a center to come home.”

City changes

Cowlitz County had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state in the 1980s. That strength was driven by Longview and its timber industry.

Now, the state reports over the past two decades, the county’s unemployment rate has run about two percentage points higher than the national average.

“This was built as a mill town, it remains a mill town, but mills have gone through dramatic changes,” said Dennis Weber, former mayor and current Cowlitz County Commissioner.

Increased automation at the paper mills, which started in the 1980s, slowly shrunk the number of workers in the industry. Reynolds Aluminum faded out as an economic driver, starting when the company was bought out by Alcoa in 2000 and lasting over the next two years.

Ramona Leber said the city had gone through economic struggles, starting when she was first elected in the early 1990s and again during the COVID-19 closures.

“I would say Longview is livable because of the gradual changes. The qualify of life is constant, for the most part, rather than seeing big upswings or downturns,” Leber said.

Longview’s business climate has been a major focus for the city’s mayors even outside the mills.

To replace the job losses at the mills, the city worked to establish the Mint Farm industrial complex and made zoning changes to build the Triangle Mall.

The other focus of those discussions was downtown Longview. Weber said that in the early 1980s, the focus was department stores like Macy’s and Bon Marche in downtown Longview. Both stores moved across the river to Kelso when the Three Rivers Mall opened, which Weber said worried him less at the time than other councilmembers.

“We know how much people like to go shopping in Vancouver and Portland. If we do it right, and we have a thriving mall in Kelso, Longview’s still going to get their fair share of secondary spending,” Weber said. “We should embrace that change.”

The status of downtown remained a major topic when Anagnostou joined the council in 1999. The beautification projects the city tackled in the 1980s were wrapping up. There was a trend of churches and nonprofits moving into vacant storefronts.

“At the same time, when I started in council the state had just allowed casinos to come in, and we didn’t want downtown to be churches and casinos,” Anagnostou said.

Tenure highlights

Two of the former mayors pointed to the saving of the Columbia Theatre as a tenure highlight. The theater, built in 1925, had been on the brink of destruction before the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. When attention returned back to the theater, a citizen task force had rallied to preserve the building. Longview officials decided to purchase the theater in 1983.

Leber helped oversee to short-term projects in the late 1990s, including a youth suicide-prevention task force and the Longview Teen Council, the latter of which helped spearhead the creation of Cloney Skate Park.

In the late 2000s, multiple mayors dealt with the controversial change to the city’s water source from the Cowlitz River to underground wells near the Mint Farm.

The change still divides the mayors who were in office at the time. Jensen felt the city had been “bamboozled” by the eventual cost it would take to improve the well water quality. Anagnostou defended the need to move away from the river because of the lingering pollution from the Mount St. Helens eruption.

“I was sitting there as the mayor, looking at the city running out of water. That was scary,” Anagnostou said. “I don’t think we could have made any better decision than the one we did.”

At the most recent end, Jensen pointed to the creation of the gazebo in R.A. Long Park in 2018. Jensen was still holding out hope for other additions to the park he’d worked on near the end of his term, like events similar to the city’s Summer Concert Series, but said there were multiple important projects the council approved every month.

“There are so many things, some that show like the gazebo, and some of them don’t. You can’t dwell on one of the things you got done,” Jensen said.

What do they see in Longview’s future?

All seven of the former mayors were optimistic about Longview’s future, though to different extents.

Longview’s location would continue to make it attractive for businesses and families. Others pointed to the attitude of its citizens.

“We have a city of caring people. Whatever they’re interested in, they’re willing to work on it and volunteer for it. They’re willing to come to the table and discuss it,” Leber said.

Raiter said he was as optimistic now as he’d been 25 years ago, more due to the city’s growing diversity than its economic progress. Women make up the majority of the students at Lower Columbia College. Raiter pointed to the racial diversity Longview had developed over the last 50 years. Most recent U.S. Census data shows 84% of Longview residents are white, compared to 98% in 1970.

Bergquist felt the political polarization had gotten more extreme in the 20 years since she left office. She felt it was a bigger issue for national politics than local ones, but it was something she hoped Longview could improve.

“I think that until we learn to talk to each other again and are able to take some of our ideology and bury it ... That’s the biggest problem we have. We do have a future if we work together like we did in the past,” Bergquist said.

Longview mayors from 1982 George Raiter: city council 1978-1985, mayor 1982-1985. Dennis Weber: city council 1979-1991 and 2001-2013, mayor 1984-1991, 2006- 2007, 2012. Mark Hoehne: city council 1979- 1995, mayor from 1992-1993; died 1997. John Crocker: city council 1979- 1999, mayor from 1994-1995; died 2004. Ramona Leber: city council 1991-2007, mayor 1996-1999. Karen Bergquist: city council 1989- 2001, mayor 2000-2001. Mark McCrady: city council 1993-2007, mayor 2002-2005. Kurt Anagnostou: city council 1999-2011, mayor 2008-2011. Don Jensen: city council 1999-2019, mayor 2012-2019. MaryAlice Wallis: city council 2017-present, mayor 2020-present.