Census data shows growing and diversifying population in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County's population grew over the last decade — just not as quickly as the rest of Washington.
The U.S. Census Bureau released the local data collected from the 2020 Census on Thursday. The information collected shows how the demographics of the United States have changed over the last decade and will guide the process of establishing new political districts over the next few months.
Cowlitz recorded a population of 110,730 in the 2020 Census, up from around 102,000 residents recorded in the 2010 Census. The growth was slightly faster than the national average growth of 7.4% over the last decade.
The rate of growth is on the lower end of the population boom seen across Washington since 2010. The state added more than a million residents since the last Census, roughly a 14% growth rate. Seattle alone added more than 100,000 residents, Census Bureau officials said Thursday, and Kent was one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country during that time frame.
Washington’s highly concentrated growth mirrors the rest of the country. More than half of counties across the United States lost population over the last decade, while the vast majority of metropolitan areas continued to draw more residents.
Cowlitz sees jump in diversity
The biggest national story coming out of the data released Thursday was about the growing diversity of the country. While the white population remained the largest racial or ethnic group in the United States, their share of the population declined to 57.8%.
The same diversification happened in Cowlitz County, though to a smaller extent. The percentage of residents who identified solely as white declined from 91% of the county in 2010 to 82% in last year's Census.
A large factor in the change was the growing number of multi-racial residents. Just over 9% of county residents identified as belonging to two or more racial groups in the 2020 Census. The multiracial group was by far the largest racial minority group in Cowlitz County, and more than double the 3.7% of residents who belonged to multiple races in the previous Census.
The county's Hispanic or Latino population grew slightly as well, going from 9.3% of the population to 9.8%. The Census used different questions to track Hispanic and Latino ethnicity and the broader race of Americans.
Thursday's findings also confirmed the limited housing availability in Cowlitz County and throughout nearly the entire Interstate 5 corridor. Of the counties along I-5 between Eugene and Bellingham, only Lewis County had fewer than 92% of its homes occupied when the census was taken. The national average for home occupancy is 90%.
The home occupancy rate in Cowlitz County was 94% in the Census data, and availability was especially limited in Longview. In several census tracts north of Ocean Beach Highway, more than 96% of housing options were occupied in 2020.
The detailed Census data will be used in the redistricting process to adjust the political district boundaries at both the national and state level. Washington Redistricting Committee will meet over the next month to create. Maps for the state legislature will be released around September 21, with Congressional district maps following soon after.