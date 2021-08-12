Census data shows growing and diversifying population in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz sees jump in diversity

The biggest national story coming out of the data released Thursday was about the growing diversity of the country. While the white population remained the largest racial or ethnic group in the United States, their share of the population declined to 57.8%.

The same diversification happened in Cowlitz County, though to a smaller extent. The percentage of residents who identified solely as white declined from 91% of the county in 2010 to 82% in last year's Census.

A large factor in the change was the growing number of multi-racial residents. Just over 9% of county residents identified as belonging to two or more racial groups in the 2020 Census. The multiracial group was by far the largest racial minority group in Cowlitz County, and more than double the 3.7% of residents who belonged to multiple races in the previous Census.

The county's Hispanic or Latino population grew slightly as well, going from 9.3% of the population to 9.8%. The Census used different questions to track Hispanic and Latino ethnicity and the broader race of Americans.