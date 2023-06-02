Although summer weather is off to an early start, those looking to cool down at the Catlin Rotary Spray Park will have to wait until renovations are completed.

Located on the corner of Cowlitz Way and Main Street in Kelso, the park includes a water spray play area, benches, picnic tables and restrooms and typically is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Last week, the city of Kelso announced the park would open later this summer after crews replace the equipment and restrooms.

A full update is needed because the spray park’s electronic system is failing, but the city can’t purchase replacement parts for the outdated equipment, said Devin Mackin, public works manager.

In November, the Kelso City Council approved using federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding to pay for spray park repairs and new bathrooms.

The council on May 16 approved a $836,170 quote from Northwest Playground Equipment, Inc. to purchase and install the new spray park system.

Construction will take about 10 to 13 weeks, including set up and programming, putting the likely completion date sometime in late August.

“We won’t have a spray park for most of the summer,” Mackin told the council. “We hope, timing wise, we may have it towards the end of the hot part of the summer.”

The new park includes a water recycling system, which will help save the city money, Mackin said. On average, the park used 3.6 million to 4.3 million gallons of water each year, he said.

Recycling water will “dramatically” reduce impacts on the water treatment plant and allow the park to stay open during low river levels, Mackin said.

Kelso gets its water supply from the Cowlitz River, and low river levels in 2018 prompted the city to reduce spray park hours and ask residents to restrict water use.

The spray park bathrooms will be replaced to provide a clean facility, security for any potential vandalism and a control room for the electronic controls and reclamation equipment, Mackin said.

Designs are still in the works, and it’s unclear how much the replacement bathrooms will cost, Mackin said. The city will pay for the project with ARPA money, he said.

The city is not looking to fence in the park, but will install a security system to help combat any potential vandalism, Mackin said.

The Catlin Rotary Spray Park was built in 2005 for $240,000, replacing the old Catlin Pool. Kelso, Longview and three local Rotary clubs paid for the park. In 2017, the Rotary clubs donated $21,000 to upgrade lights and the spray pad.