Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Longview

Catalytic converters are large devices located below car engines that reduce the amount of pollution contained in the exhaust.

The converters are targeted by thieves because of their use of precious metals, including platinum, and because of their relatively easy access from outside the vehicle. Replacing a stolen converter often costs the owner at least $800.

The recent converter thefts are not isolated to Longview. A review of 911 call logs shows since the beginning of August at least four successful or attempted thefts have been reported in Kalama and Woodland and three thefts reported in Kelso. Other high-profile instances of catalytic converters being stolen have been reported throughout the year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In June, the Kent Police Department recovered hundreds of stolen catalytic converters that were being sold to people outside of Washington.

Determining exactly how many catalytic converters have been stolen can be tricky. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said spelling mistakes or the details of the crime can lead to the crime being recorded differently.

“You may just have a case where the converter is stolen, or it may have been a stolen vehicle where a bunch of parts have been taken off, including the converter,” Brightbill said.