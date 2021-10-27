Castle Rock sees high early turnout, rest of county in line with 2017 election

Cowlitz County's early voting numbers are in line with previous off-year elections — except, perhaps, in Castle Rock.
Local voters returned 9,926 ballots as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland. Those returns make for a turnout rate of 13.8% for registered voters.
The turnout rate is in line for both the statewide average reported by the Washington Secretary of State's office and the results from the 2017 general election. If the turnout trend remains similar to what it was four years ago, Fundingsland expects to see about 35% of voters casting ballots this year.
Data provided in the Secretary of State's ballot status report shows Castle Rock already has blown far past the turnout average. More than 1,100 voters with Castle Rock addresses returned their ballots by Oct. 26, a full week before Election Day. Those early results put Castle Rock on track to have at least 80% of registered voters turn out this year.
Fundingsland said she had not noticed an unusually high number of ballots from Castle Rock during this year's results. She said in general, smaller and more interconnected communities like Castle Rock and Kalama will see higher turnout than cities like Longview.
Castle Rock's library levy is the most likely source for the high turnout rate. Candidates in both of Castle Rock's City Council races and three of the four school board races are running unopposed.
The special excess levy to fund the Castle Rock Library measure would enact a levy of $0.20 for every $1,000 in home value to pay for utilities, office supplies and a part-time employee at the library.
Because the measure is an excess levy, it needs to be approved by a supermajority of voters and see more than 500 total votes cast to validate the result.
Ballot status reports are spreadsheets containing the publicly releasable information for every vote that has been cast across Washington in the 2021 election.
Ballot boxes remain popular
The other outlier in Cowlitz County's early election results is the popularity of ballot boxes.
While about a third of early voters statewide have returned their ballots through drop boxes, more than half of Cowlitz County voters have used the ballot box method.
Fundingsland said the county usually reports high rates of ballot box use during elections. She said the box's popularity could be due to where the county has been able to place them.
"All of our ballot boxes are grouped with postal drop-off locations. These are already locations that voters and citizens are used to driving up to and dropping things off," Fundingsland said.
The Cowlitz County Elections Office will not start opening ballots and tabulating votes until the evening of Election Day, Nov. 2.