Castle Rock sees high early turnout, rest of county in line with 2017 election

The special excess levy to fund the Castle Rock Library measure would enact a levy of $0.20 for every $1,000 in home value to pay for utilities, office supplies and a part-time employee at the library.

Because the measure is an excess levy, it needs to be approved by a supermajority of voters and see more than 500 total votes cast to validate the result.

Ballot status reports are spreadsheets containing the publicly releasable information for every vote that has been cast across Washington in the 2021 election.

Ballot boxes remain popular

The other outlier in Cowlitz County's early election results is the popularity of ballot boxes.

While about a third of early voters statewide have returned their ballots through drop boxes, more than half of Cowlitz County voters have used the ballot box method.

Fundingsland said the county usually reports high rates of ballot box use during elections. She said the box's popularity could be due to where the county has been able to place them.

"All of our ballot boxes are grouped with postal drop-off locations. These are already locations that voters and citizens are used to driving up to and dropping things off," Fundingsland said.

The Cowlitz County Elections Office will not start opening ballots and tabulating votes until the evening of Election Day, Nov. 2.

