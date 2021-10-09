 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castle Rock School Board candidate drops out, leaving four incumbents unopposed
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Castle Rock School Board candidate drops out, leaving four incumbents unopposed

{{featured_button_text}}
Castle Rock High School

A model rocket points toward the gymnasium at Castle Rock High School. 

 Josh Kirshenbaum

CASTLE ROCK — Four out of the five elected positions on the school board are now running unopposed in the General Election. 

Todd Jansen

Jansen

The opponent against standing Castle Rock School Board member Todd Jansen is no longer running though his name will appear on November ballots. Jeff Myers told The Daily News he can no longer accept the position if elected, but has not filed to formally remove his name from ballots.

Jansen, a current at-large member of the six-person board, was appointed to the position midterm on Oct. 13, 2020, according to Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene. The board is comprised of five elected officials and the district superintendent, who does not vote.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jansen did not respond to The Daily News’s attempts to discuss his candidacy and he did not submit a statement to the Cowlitz County Voters' Pamphlet, which is organized by the county auditor's office to distribute information from candidates about why they are running. 

Vilas Sundberg

Sundberg

The race between Jansen and Myers was the only contested race for the board. Vilas Sundberg, current board chair, and members Ray Teter and Henry Karnofski are running unopposed. Everyone who lives in the school district votes on all the members, regardless of whether the member is from a certain part of the district or at-large.

Ray Teeter

Teeter

The Castle Rock School Board manages the roughly 1,400-student district by approving items such as budgets, new hires and whether to request levies from voters and the amounts of those levies. Board members are not paid for their service, Greene said, and serve four-year terms. 

Henry Karnofski

Karnofski 

Ballots for the General Election are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 15 and are due Nov. 2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News