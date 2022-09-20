Castle Rock reviews limiting number of vacation rental homes at Wednesday planning commission meeting

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock officials are looking to regulate its small amount of vacation homes before more short-term rentals move into the small town.

Officials are considering limiting the amount of entire homes available to temporarily rent, as well as requiring business licenses and annual renewals for all short-term rentals. Short-term rentals are considered properties rented out for less than a month at a time.

The proposed new code amendment is scheduled to be voted on by the city's planning commission on Wednesday night. After the planning commission meeting, the Castle Rock City Council would have to vote to finalize the changes.

Rachel Granrath, one of the planners contracted to work with the city, said the idea came from commissioners after city staff saw an increase in questions about short-term rentals.

"The city doesn't have many yet but we wanted to get ahead of the curve. If folks want to come in, we'll have a pre-established code to work with," Granrath said.

The code's stricter regulations are for homes that are being entirely rented out for short periods of time, but over large portions of the year, and without property owners staying on site. The proposed code caps that type of short-term rental at two per owner and 11 for the entire city of Castle Rock.

The cap shouldn't affect the limited number of short-term rentals currently in the city. A recent search on Airbnb's website showed three properties described as being in Castle Rock but may fall outside of city limits. Another rental website, VRBO, showed several rental homes between Castle Rock and Toutle but none within the city.

The other type of short-term rental is rooms within a larger home that are rented out or homes that are rented for fewer than 90 days a year. Either of these rental types are broadly permitted as long as the owner either lives on site or provides contact information for a nearby person who can respond to issues with the rental.

"The commission and leadership in Castle Rock want to strike a balance between the private property rights side of things and maintaining community character," Granrath said.

The planners and commission members are also working on another housing code change: an update to the city's regulations for home occupancy businesses.

The proposed changes are meant to simplify the previous code by cutting sections that gave different requirements for occupations based out of accessory units or homes on major arterial roads. Granrath said the update wouldn't change any of the business types that are allowed in neighborhoods.