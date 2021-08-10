Castle Rock Library levy to remain on November ballot, as primary passage unlikely

CASTLE ROCK — Library supporters aren’t giving up.
Castle Rock voters have another chance to fund the city’s roughly 3,500 square-foot library with a one-year levy to cover the building’s budget. City officials are keeping the measure on November ballots to try for at least the sixth time in three years to fund the library.
The Castle Rock Library will ask city voters in August to pass a levy to fund services after the last two measures failed in two years. The library is running on donations off a bare-bones budget. The Yale Valley Community Library has found a unique way to pay for services and is opening its first brick-and-mortar library in July. Could the Castle Rock Library find a new funding source by looking at nearby districts?
The August 2021 primary will not be certified until Tuesday, but city officials have to decide whether to keep the measure on the ballot — which includes a fee — by Thursday. At Monday’s City Council meeting, no one disapproved of the measure remaining on general election ballots.
Levy
There are two factors needed for this levy to pass: 501 voters to validate the election and 60% of voters to equate a supermajority.
Given the amount of ballots left to count in the county, validation is not possible. Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said less than a dozen ballots are left to be counted as of Tuesday. On the same day, the levy still needed 68 votes cast either for or against the measure to be validated, according to county election results.
The measure would be validated if 40% of voters turned out from the previous general election. The 2020 presidential election had a high turnout, so Castle Rock voters had a steeper threshold than previous years.
The same requirements are needed for the levy to pass in November, but former Library Director Vicki Selander has hope. The levy failed to meet the supermajority threshold in 2019 and 2020, but squeaked by at roughly 62% approval in the August primary.
“The supermajority was very good,” she said. “It’s very encouraging.”
Selander retired in December 2020 to take her pay and benefits off the library’s budget. Donations currently are covering the minimum amount of money to keep the library open, she said, like the electric and phone bills. She now volunteers at the library for free.
The levy is $0.20, less than previous requests at $0.30 for every $1,000 of home value, amounting to $75 annually for owners of homes worth $250,000. Funds will cover utilities and office supplies, as well as possibly a part-time employee and increased library hours.
Payments
Municipalities that run measures on ballots pay to cover their portion of election costs, such as postage and printing. According to the auditor’s office, Castle Rock paid $1,845 in the 2019 primary, $811 in the 2019 general election, $669 in the 2020 primary and $508 in the 2020 general election. Municipalities’ costs are calculated by the number of jurisdictions in their areas, as well as registered voters, Fundingsland said. The more municipalities that run races and measures, the less cities and counties pay as the costs are divided.
She said the 2021 expenses were not calculated yet, but estimated Castle Rock paid about $2,000 for the 2021 primary election and that costs will be “very minimal, well under $1,000” in November’s election.
Selander said running the measures is worth the cost to save the library, especially since there isn’t currently another option on the table.
“There’s never a plan B,” she said. “It’s ‘We’ll see what we have to do when we get there’.”