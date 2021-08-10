Castle Rock Library levy to remain on November ballot, as primary passage unlikely

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The same requirements are needed for the levy to pass in November, but former Library Director Vicki Selander has hope. The levy failed to meet the supermajority threshold in 2019 and 2020, but squeaked by at roughly 62% approval in the August primary.

“The supermajority was very good,” she said. “It’s very encouraging.”

Selander retired in December 2020 to take her pay and benefits off the library’s budget. Donations currently are covering the minimum amount of money to keep the library open, she said, like the electric and phone bills. She now volunteers at the library for free.

The levy is $0.20, less than previous requests at $0.30 for every $1,000 of home value, amounting to $75 annually for owners of homes worth $250,000. Funds will cover utilities and office supplies, as well as possibly a part-time employee and increased library hours.

