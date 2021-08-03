Castle Rock Library levy likely to be rejected for third straight year

Two levies on the August primary ballot struggled as they faced an uphill path to approval.

The levies for the Castle Rock Library and Cowlitz County Emergency Medical Services District 1 needed to be approved by a supermajority of voters Tuesday, as well as receive enough total votes to validate the results. The validation cutoff is 40% of the turnout that occurred during the previous general election in November 2020.

A supermajority of Castle Rock voters approved the library levy Tuesday, with 61.5% voting in favor. However, the ballots cast Tuesday were just 395 of the 501 needed in order to validate the result.

The Castle Rock Library was seeking a levy in order to get a stable funding source for the first time in years. The levy of 30 cents for every $1,000 in home value would prevent the library from closing and possibly allow it to expand hours or operations that had been cut back over the last few years

The library levy expired in 2019 after it failed to get approved by a supermajority of voters and met the same fate in 2020. The measure already has been approved to make another appearance on the November ballot if it fails to meet the validation cutoff.