Castle Rock library and Cowlitz EMS levies up for vote on primary ballot

The district has the maximum regular levy in place for EMS services, 50 cents per $1,000 in home value, which was last approved in 2019. The excess levy would add on another $1.10 in property taxes in each of the next three years. EMS chief Shaun Ford said the additional counts for about a quarter of the station’s funding and affects about half of their operations.

The two measures have high bars to clear in order to pass because of their status as excess levies. Cowlitz County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the levies need to receive 60% of votes in their favor and pass a validation requirement for overall turnout.

For the validation metric, the total number of votes cast in August needs to be at least 40% of the total votes cast in the area from the November 2020 general election. Fundingsland said Castle Rock will need to receive at least 501 total votes on the library levy to validate the result and the county EMS service will need at least 344 votes.

Ford said the levies have always been overwhelmingly popular with voters in Clark and Cowlitz counties, so he was mostly concerned about getting enough votes cast during an off-year August primary to validate the measure.

“Obviously the presidential election brought out a lot of people, so there’s a large amount of turnout that we need for this,” Ford said.