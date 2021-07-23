Castle Rock library and Cowlitz EMS levies up for vote on primary ballot

In addition to the primary elections on the Aug. 2 ballot, two local levies will be up for a decision by Cowlitz County voters.
Castle Rock is seeking a levy to keep the doors open at the Castle Rock Library. Voters in Cougar, Yale and the southeast regions of the county will vote on an excess levy for Cowlitz County EMS District 1.
The public library in Castle Rock has been operating on a diminishing pool of city funds and donations after levies failed to pass in 2019 and 2020.
Vicki Selander retired as the library’s only paid employee but has continued working there as a volunteer.
At the moment, Castle Rock Library is open four hours a day, four days a week. Selander said the reduced hours were partly to save money on utilities due to funding issues and partly enacted as COVID-19 restrictions.
“If we don’t pass the levy soon and we can’t get enough donations, we can’t keep the doors open,” Selander said.
The levy on the August ballot would enact 30 cents in property taxes for every $1,000 in home value. Previous editions of the library levy had ranged between 35-50 cents per $1,000. Selander said the last two levy attempts were passed by a majority of voters but failed to clear the 60% supermajority threshold.
North Country EMS serves as the emergency services provider for southeast Cowlitz County along with sections of Clark and Skamania counties and is asking for an excess levy. The ballot measure says the district is seeking the levy in order to fully cover the costs of operations, maintenance and salaries.
The district has the maximum regular levy in place for EMS services, 50 cents per $1,000 in home value, which was last approved in 2019. The excess levy would add on another $1.10 in property taxes in each of the next three years. EMS chief Shaun Ford said the additional counts for about a quarter of the station’s funding and affects about half of their operations.
The two measures have high bars to clear in order to pass because of their status as excess levies. Cowlitz County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said the levies need to receive 60% of votes in their favor and pass a validation requirement for overall turnout.
For the validation metric, the total number of votes cast in August needs to be at least 40% of the total votes cast in the area from the November 2020 general election. Fundingsland said Castle Rock will need to receive at least 501 total votes on the library levy to validate the result and the county EMS service will need at least 344 votes.
Ford said the levies have always been overwhelmingly popular with voters in Clark and Cowlitz counties, so he was mostly concerned about getting enough votes cast during an off-year August primary to validate the measure.
“Obviously the presidential election brought out a lot of people, so there’s a large amount of turnout that we need for this,” Ford said.
Both the library and the EMS levy have been approved to run on the general election ballot in November if they fail to pass in August. Fundingsland said this was a common approach for ballot measures, as the state deadline for getting on the November ballot is the same day as the August election.
“The resolution has to be submitted for the ballot by 5 p.m. and we can’t even begin to tabulate the results until 8 that night,” Fundingsland said.
The propositions will need to reach the same validation requirement and supermajority approval benchmarks during the November election if they do not pass in August.