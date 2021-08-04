Castle Rock levy faces close call for validation in primary results

"However the validation goes, that is a win for us because it shows the town is back in our corner," Selander said.

In order to validate the results, Castle Rock will need to have roughly 500 total votes cast in the August primary. The initial results released Tuesday night showed 395 votes cast.

If the funding levy is validated, the library likely would not see the funding benefits until property taxes are collected in spring 2022. Selander said there would be a "scramble to hang on" for the rest of this year, but that the Friends of the Library fundraising and other donations would be enough to get them through.

On the other side of Cowlitz County, North Country Emergency Medical Services sought excess levies from voters in three distinct jurisdictions. The excess levy would provide additional funding for the emergency services department by having residents pay $1.10 in property taxes per $1,000 in home value, which is in addition to the 50 cent levy currently in place to fund the district.

The levies received more than 70% of votes in favor in Yacolt and the unincorporated sections of Clark and Cowlitz counties. Each of the three measures has a different local validation cutoff and can pass or fail without affecting the other jurisdictions.