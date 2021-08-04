Castle Rock levy faces close call for validation in primary results

For the two levies on the August primary ballot in Cowlitz County, every vote that came through before the deadline Tuesday matters.
The levies for the Castle Rock Library and Cowlitz County Emergency Medical Services District 1 needed to be approved by a supermajority of voters Tuesday, as well as see enough total votes cast to validate the results. The validation cutoff is 40% of the local turnout from the previous general election in November 2020.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it appeared the Emergency Medical Services district levy has received enough votes in Cowlitz County to pass. The Castle Rock Library, meanwhile, saw a higher percentage of support than in previous levy attempts, but faces an uphill battle to get enough votes to validate.
The Castle Rock Library was seeking a levy in order to get a stable funding source for the first time in years. The levy of 30 cents for every $1,000 in home value would prevent the library from closing and possibly allow it to expand hours or operations that had been cut back over the last few years.
Vicki Selander was the last paid employee of the library until late 2020 and continues to volunteer as the head librarian. Selander said it was encouraging to see the proposed levy get above the 60% supermajority approval benchmark for the first time since the measure failed to pass in 2019.
"However the validation goes, that is a win for us because it shows the town is back in our corner," Selander said.
In order to validate the results, Castle Rock will need to have roughly 500 total votes cast in the August primary. The initial results released Tuesday night showed 395 votes cast.
If the funding levy is validated, the library likely would not see the funding benefits until property taxes are collected in spring 2022. Selander said there would be a "scramble to hang on" for the rest of this year, but that the Friends of the Library fundraising and other donations would be enough to get them through.
On the other side of Cowlitz County, North Country Emergency Medical Services sought excess levies from voters in three distinct jurisdictions. The excess levy would provide additional funding for the emergency services department by having residents pay $1.10 in property taxes per $1,000 in home value, which is in addition to the 50 cent levy currently in place to fund the district.
The levies received more than 70% of votes in favor in Yacolt and the unincorporated sections of Clark and Cowlitz counties. Each of the three measures has a different local validation cutoff and can pass or fail without affecting the other jurisdictions.
EMS Chief Shaun Ford said Wednesday he believed the Cowlitz County measure had reached the validation mark by a few dozen votes. The measure had 299 total votes in Cowlitz's initial results and Ford said they needed to get at least 260 total votes.