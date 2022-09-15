Castle Rock City Council OKs low-income senior discount on water, sewer rates

CASTLE ROCK — In an effort to lower the burden on residents on a fixed-income, Castle Rock City Council implemented a low-income senior discount for water and sewer base rates starting Sept. 1.

In late August, the council unanimously approved the program, which caps the total discounts of all city customers at about $10,000 per calendar year.

Those eligible can apply annually to receive a reduction of up to 30% of the base residential rate. For 2022, the base water charge is $39.80, plus $0.0521 per cubic foot of metered use. The base sewer charge is $35.01, plus $0.0918 per cubic foot.

Councilman Art Lee proposed the discount, as inflation drove up costs and some residents reached out with concerns. Those relying on Social Security don't receive raises to match high costs, he said.

"The way everything is increasing in price, I knew it was affecting people in town," he said. "Hopefully it gives those people who need it the most some relief."

This is the first discount program the city has implemented, said Carie Cuttonaro, clerk/treasurer. Cuttonaro said she and Lee worked closely to research the program and see what kind of discount the budget would allow.

The city is starting out with the maximum of $10,000 in reductions to the water and sewer revenue while "testing the waters," Cuttonaro said.

"If we’re finding a lot more out there that can use this and qualify, there may be something we can do in future to expand that," she said.

Customers 62 and older and whose total household income does not exceed income limits are eligible. The 2022 single-person income limit for the program is $27,900 and the two-person limit is $31,850.

The city is using the "very low" income limit set for Cowlitz County by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to determine eligibility. The "very low" income category includes households that make 50% of the area median family income.

Income includes salary, wages, interest, dividends and other earnings reportable for federal income tax purposes, as well as payments such as reimbursements from pensions, annuities, Social Security and public assistance programs.

Those eligible can apply at any time of the year, Cuttonaro said. The city hadn't received any applications as of Wednesday afternoon. Information about the discount program will be included in the monthly bills and residents can contact City Hall at 360-274-8181 with questions, Cuttonaro said.