Castle Rock City Council approves 2023 budget, utility rate increases

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock City Council in late November approved a $16.24 million budget for 2023, including multi-million water projects.

The overall budget was about 9% higher than 2022 because of reserve balance increases and the large capital projects planned for 2023, according to the mayor's budget message presented to the council last month.

The city plans to spend about $1.2 million to replace the 50-year-old water main that crosses the state Route 411 bridge over the Cowlitz River. Castle Rock also received a loan for the project.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge deck and the city is using that opportunity to upsize the old water main, said Dave Vorse, Castle Rock Public Works director. The state will likely begin work in January, he said.

The other major capital project planned for next year is a $2.5 million water main extension as part of the development project at Interstate 5's exit 48.

City of Castle Rock top 2023 salaries 1. David Vorse, Public Works Director: $120,198 2. Charlie Worley, Chief of Police: $118,250 3. Carie Cuttonaro, Clerk-Treasurer: $92,133 4. Tyler Stone, Public Works Senior Operator: $80,391 5. Jeff Gann, Police Officer: $80,110

The city is working to proactively improve the infrastructure at the exit 48 site to help manage the development, Vorse said. Developer Compass Group LLC proposed building a 118-acre business park — with offices, retail space and multi-family housing — at the location.

The city plans to go out to bid in early January for the project to extend the water main from the Carpenter Road reservoir south along Bond Road, under I-5 and over the railroad to tie into the water main on Huntington Avenue South. The water main loop is the first and most important infrastructure for the interchange, Vorse said.

Next year, the city hopes to secure funding and start design on a sewer line extension from the west side of I-5 to the project site on the east side, Vorse said.

Future projects in the exit 48 area include improvements to the water pressure by adding a pump station and potentially additional reservoirs, Vorse said. Those projects could move forward in 2024 or 2025, he said.

Other 2023 public works projects include adding a restroom and picnic area to the north end of the Riverfront Trail and other water, sewer and stormwater improvements, Vorse said.

In other business, the council approved utility rate increases, including 5% for water, 3% for sewer and 3% for stormwater. The increases to both base rates and water consumption rate are needed to help pay for the improvement projects and rising operating costs, said Carie Cuttonaro, city clerk/treasurer.

The council also voted to raise property taxes the 1% allowed under state law.

The 2023 budget also includes a transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the library fund to keep the doors open after the levy failed in November.

During the Nov. 14 meeting, Councilman Lee Kessler said he would like to see the city hire an additional police officer next year if early revenues meet or exceed expectations. At the following meeting, the council created a committee to explore the possibility of adding the position.

The Castle Rock Police Department includes the chief and four fulltime officers.