Capitol Dispatch: Transportation package largely ignores Southwest Washington, rankles reps

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

A new major piece of policy landed in the state Legislature on Tuesday. Democratic Party leaders in both chambers introduced the Move Ahead Washington bill, a 16-year and $16 billion transportation funding proposal.

Move Ahead Washington includes money for everything from highway and state road projects to sidewalk expansions, and from hybrid electric ferries to removing fish passage barriers. What it doesn't include are any specific projects in Cowlitz County, or much of the rest of Southwest Washington.

"Nobody outside the northern I-5 corridor was really consulted about this," Rep. Jim Walsh said.

There are no transportation projects listed in the transportation proposal for Districts 18 and 20. District 19 has one project, a $240,000 allotment for the Discovery Trail Route at the Port of Ilwaco.

In comparison, a single Safe Route to School project in University Place was set to receive $1.62 million.

"In Southwest Washington there's a lot of need for that types of infrastructure," District 20 Rep. Peter Abbarno said. "This transportation package relies too heavily on regressive fees and taxes and funnels the money too far north to the Puget Sound."

Walsh and Sen. Jeff Wilson said they plan to petition and seek amendments to add local projects onto the final list. One major exclusion is the Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection, which is continuing to seek additional funds as the intersection overhaul goes through another round of design changes. Another possible recipient would be the highway-rail separation project at the Port of Grays Harbor.

The single biggest investment in the transportation package is for the I-5 Columbia River Bridge, which would receive $1 billion over the next 16 years.

Wilson said the funding for the transportation package made the district's lack of projects especially frustrating. The largest funding source is the carbon pricing program that passed the Legislature last year, which accounts for $5.4 billion dollars.

"We are the carbon capture part of the state. That is what our trees and forests are doing on a regular basis," Wilson said. "We should get some more funding benefits out of that for our district."

The transportation package also will be partially funded through a range of driving and transportation fee increases. New car license plate fees will jump from $10 to $50, while motorcycle plate fees increase to $20. The plan also includes an out-of-state fuel tax that largely will affect Oregon and Idaho residents and increased fees for temporary dealer permits and enhanced driver's licenses.

Range of gun bills

Two of Wilson's bills sailed through this week's lengthy Senate sessions.

SB 5907 will increase safety for tow truck drivers and firefighters by allowing them to use flashing blue lights at the scene of an accident, making them more visible to passing traffic. The bill passed unanimously Friday. A sister bill by Rep. Ed Orcutt is waiting for approval in the House of Representatives.

Wilson and Orcutt introduced the bills after two tow truck drivers were killed while responding to accident scenes in Cowlitz County last year.

"This gives these men and women a chance to stay safe and stay alive while they're out working on our busy roadways," Wilson said.

A second, smaller bill that passed Wednesday is SB 5856. The bill exempts museums and historical societies from the background check process when they are gifted, loaned, sold or transferred a gun.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum director Joseph Govednik first raised the firearm transfer issue to Wilson and spoke in favor of the bill when it had a public hearing earlier this month. Govednik said the museum had to turn down a firearm donation by a community member because the universal background checks required by Initiative 594 could not be done for nonprofit museums.

