Capitol Dispatch: Republicans frustrated by what lived and died in the 2022 Legislature

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

Washington’s short legislative session wrapped up late Tuesday night.

The Democrat majority in both chambers led a series of major supplemental budgets and financial investments through during the 60-day session. Republican officials said their lack of input was especially stark this year, which they argued made things worse for the people of southwest Washington.

“We have always been able to get things done by using a carrot and this year was the year of the stick. It was a year of the haves and have-nots,” Sen. Ann Rivers, R- La Center, said.

Sen. Jeff Wilson struggled to get his non-controversial bills passed. Measures to allow firearm transfers to museums and increased safety measures for tow truck operators cleared one chamber but not the other. His catalytic converter bill only passed after being folded into a similar bill by Democrat Rep. Cindy Ryu.

Wilson said he was far from the only Republican who left the session without any of the bills he primarily sponsored passing. He said the same single-party domination applied to the $16 billion transportation package, Move Ahead WA, which was created and largely passed without the input of Republican legislators.

“It completely ramrods projects that have lasting implications, like the Move Ahead WA plan, into place. That should not have happened in the way it did,” Sen. Jeff Wilson said.

The biggest frustration for Republicans is the almost complete lack of tax relief coming out of the session. Even a limited three-day sales tax holiday for Labor Day weekend, which passed the House with overwhelming support, ended up stalling out. The sales tax holiday was not approved as a standalone bill in the Senate and did not get attached to any of the supplemental budgets.

Mixed success

for policing changesOne of the Republican priorities that did see success were the policing changes.

Three of the four major bills responding to the police reform efforts in 2021 ended up passing by the end of the session. Two of them have already been signed into law by Gov. Inslee.

House Bill 2037 is the third bill awaiting Inslee’s signature. The act makes it easier for police to stop suspects from fleeing if they have reasonable suspicion they were involved in a crime.

The policing bill that failed this year would have broadened the reasons for police to engage in high-speed car chases. Rep. Jim Walsh said the change, which had broad bipartisan support through the multiple forms it took before it stalled in the Senate Thursday night, was arguably the most crucial of all the policing measures that had been considered.

“Without that, the sum is less than its parts. Sheriffs and police officers said they needed that to stitch all the other improvements together,” Walsh said.

Limited housing billsThe need for more affordable housing in Washington was another issue that frustrated Republicans this session. Wilson argued that the new environmental requirements for homes and home construction that were approved would actually make the shortage worse by increasing construction costs.

“We are around 250,000 units short on housing and we left the session without any significant measures whatsoever to tackle the housing crisis,” Wilson said.

Democrat-supported housing measures did not fare much better this year. A bill supported by Inslee that would have expanded multi-family housing options into the single family zones of many cities never made it out of committee. A bill that would have moved accessory dwelling unit requirements out of city’s hands and into the state government ended in the Senate.

The death of the ADU bill was fine with Rivers, who works as the community development director for Longview and is currently working on an update to the city’s ADU regulations.

“Losing that was a bonus because it allows the city and the local planning commission to do something that passes the muster of the people here,” Rivers said.

