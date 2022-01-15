Capitol Dispatch: Reps expect debate over long-term care to land next week.

Capitol Dispatch is a weekly politics feature focusing on the actions of our local representatives during the 2022 legislative session. It will run every Sunday during the session.

The first week of the legislative session ended without major votes on any of Washington's hot-button issues. Local representatives expect that to change next week as decisions about the long-term care program move through the House of Representatives.

Two bills modifying the program passed out of the House Appropriations Committee this week. House Bill 1732 would delay the start of the program and the collection of wages until July 2023. House Bill 1733 would make it easier for veterans and workers who live outside of Washington to exempt themselves from the program.

Many of the Republican representatives from Southwest Washington indicated support for the bill delaying the program, but hoped the ultimate result would be a complete abolishment.

"I'm glad the majority recognizes there are problems with it and this thing isn't ready. But I think it should be a flat-out repeal," Rep. Ed Orcutt said.

The long-term care program collects 0.58% of the paychecks of participating workers to create a benefit pool available once they retire. The benefit would be a one-time payment of $36,500 that could be used for care and transportation.

More than 450,000 Washingtonians opted out of the program during the one-time window to find other coverage. Sen. Ann Rivers suggested the program could have done good by getting people to buy private long-term care insurance instead of participating in the state program.

Board of Health protest fallout

Outshining anything that happened during the first week of the legislative session was the protests outside of Thursday's Board of Health meeting.

Hundreds of people appeared outside the meeting in Tumwater based on widespread false reports the board was preparing to vote on involuntary quarantines for people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In reality, the board was updating a section of code that allowed superior court judges to order isolations for extreme instances of people knowingly spreading sexually transmitted diseases. A separate agenda was an update about adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of shots required for students.

Walsh briefly visited the protest and spoke to the assembled crowd. In an interview Friday, Walsh questioned how many of the people outside the Board of Health had bought into the misinformation. He also said the Board deserved a section of the blame for not being transparent about what was actually set to be addressed.

"The initial agenda was vague to the point of misleading and it specifically referenced three of the most controversial subsections of the Washington Administrative Code that exist," Walsh said.

Sen. Jeff Wilson made radio appearances ahead of the meeting trying to calm down rumors. Wilson said Friday that while the cause of the public outcry wasn't true, he was happy to see that level of public participation in government agendas.

"Because the agenda isn't entirely clear, I can see how it adds to the confusion when that rumor was injected into that process," Wilson said.

Orcutt and Wilson propose tow truck driver protections

Last year, two tow truck drivers were killed while responding to crashes. A Longview truck operator was among three people killed in a fatal crash outside Castle Rock in April and a Kalama driver was hit by a passing truck trailer in September.

Kalama's Rep. Orcutt introduced a bill meant to offer tow truck drivers more protections from passing vehicles. The bill went through a public hearing with the House Transportation Committee on Thursday. If it ends up passing the House, Wilson has a version ready to go in the Senate.

The protections outlined in House Bill 1709 would allow tow truck drivers to use rear-facing blue lights along with the traditional red lights while at the scene of an accident.

"I am trying to give drivers more warning and I think a blue light will do a good job. People know to slow down and pull over when they see those lights from law enforcement," Orcutt said.

The bill is being amended after hearing concerns from law enforcement during Thursday's hearing. Orcutt said officers were worried about causing confusion if tow trucks used the lights while driving to a scene of an accident instead of just at the response.

